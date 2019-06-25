World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. South Africa
  5. Metropole Architects
  6. 2018
  7. Pambathi Lane House / Metropole Architects

Pambathi Lane House / Metropole Architects

  • 17:00 - 25 June, 2019
  • Curated by Matheus Pereira
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Pambathi Lane House / Metropole Architects
Save this picture!
Pambathi Lane House / Metropole Architects, © Chris Allan Photography
© Chris Allan Photography

© Chris Allan Photography © Chris Allan Photography © Chris Allan Photography © Chris Allan Photography + 37

  • Project Technician

    Simon Wayne (Metropole Architects)

  • Interior Design

    Louise Metcalfe (Storehaus Design)

  • Engineer

    RJB Consulting Engineers

  • Contractor

    MacMac Building
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Chris Allan Photography
© Chris Allan Photography

Text description provided by the architects. The intent of the design was to really take full advantage of the beautiful "forest" site. With such thick bush encapsulating the house, privacy and direct sunlight were not really issues, so that enabled us to use large amounts of glazing to views and natural light on offer and reinforce the indoor/outdoor lifestyle desired by our clients.

Save this picture!
© Chris Allan Photography
© Chris Allan Photography
Save this picture!
Lower Ground Floor Plan
Lower Ground Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Chris Allan Photography
© Chris Allan Photography

Volumetric play was a theme that was explored with the design, with the double volume staircase area, as well as the high-level glazing and raked ceilings on the top floor, and the generally high ceilings throughout. The main bedroom cantilevers over the covered patio below, and the concept for the splayed form of this feature is to "thrust" the main bedroom out towards the view of Fish Eagle dam, as well as create a sense of movement and drama to the architecture.

Save this picture!
© Chris Allan Photography
© Chris Allan Photography
Save this picture!
Upper Ground Floor Plan
Upper Ground Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Chris Allan Photography
© Chris Allan Photography

The private and tranquil setting within the forest allows the wildlife to get as close as possible to the house. The residents are fortunate to get Giant Kingfishers on the upstairs balcony each morning and frequent visits from the buck and porcupine in the garden below. Extensive use of wood, metals, and stone by the interior designer make the home feel organic. Each room was designed to flow to the outside which accentuates the feeling of space and unity with nature.

Save this picture!
© Chris Allan Photography
© Chris Allan Photography

View the complete gallery

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Metropole Architects
Office

Product:

Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses South Africa
Cite: "Pambathi Lane House / Metropole Architects" 25 Jun 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/919614/pambathi-lane-house-metropole-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream