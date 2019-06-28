World
Longcheng Plaza Wankeli Roof Sunshade Design / Ingame

  • 20:00 - 28 June, 2019
  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Longcheng Plaza Wankeli Roof Sunshade Design / Ingame, Longcheng Square aerial view. Image © Yu Bai
Longcheng Square aerial view. Image © Yu Bai

Ecological roof on green park. Image © Yu Bai High and low sunshades. Image © Yu Bai Mall atrium. Image © Yu Bai Sunshade and rain shelter for the mall. Image © Yu Bai

  • Architects

    Ingame

  • Location

    Longgang District, Shenzhen, Guangdong, China

  • Category

    Renovation

  • Lead Architects

    Zhiyang Zhang

  • Design Team

    Zhiyang Zhang, Fan Yang, Alba

  • Area

    2013.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Yu Bai

  • Clients

    China Vanke Co.,Ltd.

  • Engineering

    Zhubo Design Group Co.,Ltd.
Ecological roof on green park. Image © Yu Bai
Ecological roof on green park. Image © Yu Bai

Text description provided by the architects. The umbrellas are installed on top of the outdoor shopping Centre in Longcheng plaza developed by Vanke. The spacious roof garden on top of the shopping centre can be directly accessed from the plaza and gradually rises to the rooftop level.

Overlooking Longcheng Square. Image © Yu Bai
High and low sunshades. Image © Yu Bai
These umbrellas are mainly used to shelter the atrium space from rain and direct sunlight. The concept of umbrellas inspired by dandelions, which weightlessly flutter and strew on the top of roof garden, softening the harsh boundaries generated by surrounding massive building volumes.

Mall atrium. Image © Yu Bai
The lotus leaf members overlap to facilitate air flow and rain cover
Citizens who live under the sunshades. Image © Yu Bai
The umbrellas are arranged on purposely at different levels, which leave space and gaps to discharge the pressure in case of strong wind. The shaded roof garden has become a popular public space for local citizens and visitors.

Sunshade and rain shelter for the mall. Image © Yu Bai
Sunshade and rain shelter for the mall. Image © Yu Bai
We use the umbrella skeleton of the original structure itself to arrange the light strips to show the structure, and also add a touch of bright color to the bustling night scene of Longcheng plaza.

Mall atrium. Image © Yu Bai
