Longcheng Plaza Wankeli Roof Sunshade Design / Ingame

Save this picture! Longcheng Square aerial view. Image © Yu Bai

Architects Ingame

Location Longgang District, Shenzhen, Guangdong, China

Category Renovation

Lead Architects Zhiyang Zhang

Design Team Zhiyang Zhang, Fan Yang, Alba

Area 2013.0 m2

Project Year 2017

Photographs Yu Bai

Clients China Vanke Co.,Ltd.

Engineering Zhubo Design Group Co.,Ltd.

Save this picture! Ecological roof on green park. Image © Yu Bai

Text description provided by the architects. The umbrellas are installed on top of the outdoor shopping Centre in Longcheng plaza developed by Vanke. The spacious roof garden on top of the shopping centre can be directly accessed from the plaza and gradually rises to the rooftop level.

Save this picture! Overlooking Longcheng Square. Image © Yu Bai

Save this picture! High and low sunshades. Image © Yu Bai

These umbrellas are mainly used to shelter the atrium space from rain and direct sunlight. The concept of umbrellas inspired by dandelions, which weightlessly flutter and strew on the top of roof garden, softening the harsh boundaries generated by surrounding massive building volumes.

The lotus leaf members overlap to facilitate air flow and rain cover

Save this picture! Citizens who live under the sunshades. Image © Yu Bai

The umbrellas are arranged on purposely at different levels, which leave space and gaps to discharge the pressure in case of strong wind. The shaded roof garden has become a popular public space for local citizens and visitors.

Save this picture! Sunshade and rain shelter for the mall. Image © Yu Bai

Save this picture! Sunshade and rain shelter for the mall. Image © Yu Bai

We use the umbrella skeleton of the original structure itself to arrange the light strips to show the structure, and also add a touch of bright color to the bustling night scene of Longcheng plaza.