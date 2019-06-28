Longcheng Plaza Wankeli Roof Sunshade Design / Ingame

-
Architects
LocationLonggang District, Shenzhen, Guangdong, China
Category
Lead ArchitectsZhiyang Zhang
Design TeamZhiyang Zhang, Fan Yang, Alba
Area2013.0 m2
Project Year2017
Photographs
ClientsChina Vanke Co.,Ltd.
EngineeringZhubo Design Group Co.,Ltd.
Text description provided by the architects. The umbrellas are installed on top of the outdoor shopping Centre in Longcheng plaza developed by Vanke. The spacious roof garden on top of the shopping centre can be directly accessed from the plaza and gradually rises to the rooftop level.
These umbrellas are mainly used to shelter the atrium space from rain and direct sunlight. The concept of umbrellas inspired by dandelions, which weightlessly flutter and strew on the top of roof garden, softening the harsh boundaries generated by surrounding massive building volumes.
The umbrellas are arranged on purposely at different levels, which leave space and gaps to discharge the pressure in case of strong wind. The shaded roof garden has become a popular public space for local citizens and visitors.
We use the umbrella skeleton of the original structure itself to arrange the light strips to show the structure, and also add a touch of bright color to the bustling night scene of Longcheng plaza.