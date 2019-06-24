World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Australia
  5. Cumulus Studio
  6. 2018
  7. Shearwater House / Cumulus Studio

Shearwater House / Cumulus Studio

  • 01:00 - 24 June, 2019
  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Shearwater House / Cumulus Studio
Save this picture!
Shearwater House / Cumulus Studio, © Anjie Blair
© Anjie Blair

© Anjie Blair © Anjie Blair © Anjie Blair © Anjie Blair + 17

Save this picture!
© Anjie Blair
© Anjie Blair

Text description provided by the architects. Sitting roughly 20 kilometers from the city of Devonport, Shearwater has gained significant momentum as a Tasmanian summer holiday destination in recent years, with its pristine beaches and Narawntapu National Park just a short paddle across the port. Shearwater House, sitting in a prime position on Shearwater Esplanade, was designed to take full advantage of this special location. Beginning with a podium-like form, Shearwater House subtly peaks above the sand dunes and low-line shrubbery.

Save this picture!
© Anjie Blair
© Anjie Blair
Save this picture!
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Anjie Blair
© Anjie Blair

To help soften the elevated silhouette, mirrored curves were then introduced within the roof line and ground floor brickwork. Upstairs, priority is given to the beach view, with expansive living areas and floor to ceiling windows to the north and east. Throughout the interior, an array of native timbers provide a further context within the surrounding shack environment. Fine timber joinery is offset by a weathered timber facade, creating an interesting transition between the warm inside spaces and the unpredictable coastal elements.

Save this picture!
© Anjie Blair
© Anjie Blair

Below, the tiered outdoor pool and entertainment area reflects the shades and materials used in the balcony above, with timber decking intended to grey to the hue of Freers Beach driftwood. Finally, a series of new trees aim to further occupy the landscape, led by the courtyard centerpiece, set to grow through and beyond the curved roof cavity.

Save this picture!
© Anjie Blair
© Anjie Blair
Save this picture!
Section
Section
Save this picture!
© Anjie Blair
© Anjie Blair

View the complete gallery

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Cumulus Studio
Office

Product:

Wood

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Australia
Cite: "Shearwater House / Cumulus Studio" 24 Jun 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/919534/shearwater-house-cumulus-studio/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream