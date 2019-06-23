World
  Nohara Terrace / Lucas Takaoka

Nohara Terrace / Lucas Takaoka

  21:00 - 23 June, 2019
  Curated by Matheus Pereira
Nohara Terrace / Lucas Takaoka
Nohara Terrace / Lucas Takaoka, © Alexandre Disaro
© Alexandre Disaro

© Alexandre Disaro © Alexandre Disaro © Alexandre Disaro © Evelyn Müller

© Alexandre Disaro
© Alexandre Disaro

Text description provided by the architects. The main concept of this Project was to create a space that in terms of geometry is minimal and clean, transmitting the sensation of peace and relaxation to the visitor. That’s how Nohara(“field” in Japanese) Terrace was born, surrounded by the landscape design and mixing internal and external areas as one. As it is a 20sqm², this kind of solution construction would look even bigger this way. The wooden structure is made of pure Brazilian pinus, designed to be easly built or unbuilt at any place, minimizing material waste. The wall coverings and floor are made of concrete material, creating a pleasant contrast of warm and cold textures.  

© Alexandre Disaro
© Alexandre Disaro
Planta. Image Cortesia de Lucas Takaoka
Planta. Image Cortesia de Lucas Takaoka
© Evelyn Müller
© Evelyn Müller

The terrace is divided on three parts, the toilet area, a small waiting lounge and a counter for washing hands in the middle. This counter has also a fireplace to heat the ambience, as it is an open area and the Casacor exposition happens during winter season. This layout works well, as the project is located on the final part of the visiting circuit and people are always looking for a functional bathroom or a place to sit and rest for a while.

© Alexandre Disaro
© Alexandre Disaro
Vista 01. Image Cortesia de Lucas Takaoka
Vista 01. Image Cortesia de Lucas Takaoka
© Alexandre Disaro
© Alexandre Disaro

An interesting point about the project is that the furniture design is original from Lucas Takaoka, and all three pieces came directly from the factories to be shown to the public. There is an arm-chair (Tati), a side table (Nômade) and a floor-lamp (Nohara).

© Alexandre Disaro
© Alexandre Disaro

Project location

Lucas Takaoka
Wood Steel

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Healthcare Architecture Wellbeing Bath House Other Other Structures Brazil
