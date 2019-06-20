World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Turkey
  5. Yalin Architectural Design
  6. 2017
  7. Goat House / Yalin Architectural Design

Goat House / Yalin Architectural Design

  • 06:00 - 20 June, 2019
  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Goat House / Yalin Architectural Design
Save this picture!
Goat House / Yalin Architectural Design, © Egemen Karakaya
© Egemen Karakaya

© Egemen Karakaya © Egemen Karakaya © Egemen Karakaya © Egemen Karakaya + 34

Save this picture!
© Egemen Karakaya
© Egemen Karakaya

“Goat House” is located in the mid-Aegean region of Turkey, in a farming village, 5 km to the sea. The livelihood in this 20 household village depends on agriculture, greenhouse, and beekeeping. The owner of the house fondly remembers her childhood memories of the landscape and the cliffs where the goats wandered.

Save this picture!
© Egemen Karakaya
© Egemen Karakaya

She came to our office following her dream to build a small house in this village. She commissioned us to design a calm structure using a few materials. She dreamt of a house, initially to escape from the crowds of the urban life, and later to move in permanently.

Save this picture!
© Egemen Karakaya
© Egemen Karakaya

Our design challenge centers on how to use a rather unfortunate terrain with a raised bank of ground. Our first basic idea is a simple rectangular prism that sits on the top of the terrain like an observation deck.  There is an entrance courtyard facing the north and a living space which rises towards the south. 

Save this picture!
© Egemen Karakaya
© Egemen Karakaya
Save this picture!
Plans
Plans

The height of the building increases from 210 cm on the North to 420 cm on the south. This way we are able to get a simple 3-dimensional organization that is 25*8 m in size from a more comprehensive and low northern front, to a more exposed and higher southern front.

Save this picture!
© Egemen Karakaya
© Egemen Karakaya

Wood was used for formwork on the concrete. It is then recycled to build the shutters outside the structure. We used white plaster paint and white terracotta cast terrazzo in the interior. To avoid extra outdoor furnishings, a large number of furniture and cabinets were designed as extensions to the structure.

Save this picture!
© Egemen Karakaya
© Egemen Karakaya
Save this picture!
Section
Section
Save this picture!
© Egemen Karakaya
© Egemen Karakaya

When the house is not used, the shutters are closed and it transforms into a completely closed box. With its soft concrete texture and modest height, the “Goat House” is built as a window opening to the Aegean landscape, surrounded by hills, greenhouses and agricultural areas.

Save this picture!
© Egemen Karakaya
© Egemen Karakaya

View the complete gallery

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Yalin Architectural Design
Office

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Turkey
Cite: "Goat House / Yalin Architectural Design" 20 Jun 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/919385/goat-house-yalin-architectural-design/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream