World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Bar
  4. South Korea
  5. Glamo Studio
  6. 2019
  7. Playground Brewery Pop-up Store / Glamo Studio

Playground Brewery Pop-up Store / Glamo Studio

  • 21:00 - 19 June, 2019
  • Curated by Martita Vial
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Playground Brewery Pop-up Store / Glamo Studio
Save this picture!
Playground Brewery Pop-up Store / Glamo Studio, © Glamo Studio
© Glamo Studio

© Glamo Studio © Glamo Studio © Glamo Studio © Glamo Studio + 17

Save this picture!
© Glamo Studio
© Glamo Studio
Save this picture!
© Glamo Studio
© Glamo Studio

Text description provided by the architects. Playground Brewery began with the goal of delivering refreshing beer to more consumers. Its mission is to help customers rekindle the sense of pure joy through a sip of delicious beer in its stores. To realize these objectives, Playground Brewery launched in the market with the slogan “Drink Better, Play Better,” and has been providing entertaining spaces for consumers who seek to have fun times, and became a rising brewery in the Korean craft beer industry.

Save this picture!
© Glamo Studio
© Glamo Studio

In designing Playground Supermarket, Playground Brewery’s pop-up store, glamo studio developed a new type of space and branding strategy for more people to enjoy beer in a fun and relaxed supermarket and playground setting.

Save this picture!
Plan
Plan
Save this picture!
Diagram
Diagram

Playground Supermarket invokes the image of little whole-in-the-wall supermarkets that we used to drop in to buy snacks: glamo studio reinterpreted this atmosphere for Playground Brewery. To link the image of supermarket with beer, we stacked familiar plastic boxes to create a space that is both a supermarket and a playground.

Save this picture!
© Glamo Studio
© Glamo Studio

View the complete gallery

Project location

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Glamo Studio
Office

Product:

Plastic

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Hospitality Architecture Restaurants & Bars Bar South Korea
Cite: "Playground Brewery Pop-up Store / Glamo Studio" 19 Jun 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/919356/playground-brewery-pop-up-store-glamo-studio/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream