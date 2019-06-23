SND Store / Various Associates

Save this picture! The geometrical beauty that lies within space, people, booths and materials can be preserved everywhere. Image © Feng Shao

Interiors Designers Various Associates

Location Shin Kong Place, Chongqing, China

Category Interiors Architecture

Main Designer Dongzi Yang

Project Leader Qianyi Lin

Design Team Dongzi Yang, Jingjing Tang

Lighting Viabizzuno

Area 300.0 m2

Project Year 2018

Photographs Feng Shao

Save this picture! The clothes swing naturally on the clothes rails, forming dangling shadows under the illuminating lamp belt. Image © Feng Shao

Text description provided by the architects. From the architectural dimension, the store is designed to be a medium where customers can explore the relation between body and space.The layout is pure and simple, with a symbolic “milestone” placed at the center right on the central-axis. The “milestone” holds an obvious implication —— a new starting point for SND to move towards an internationally representative buyer's shop. In addition, the church-like architectural form serve as an embodiment of SND’s brand belief, which is to strike a balance between keeping the brand personality and catching on the fashion trends.The open display area on both sides resembles a square. Through its unique layout, customers can know clearly the routes and can view every product in display while walking, offering them a chance to select and compare goods easily.

Save this picture! Display area overview. Image © Feng Shao

Save this picture! The façade in beige are pure and comfortable, while the openings that reflect the interior space of the “milestone” leads customers to enter an independent mysterious world. Image © Feng Shao

The design team had not only take into consideration the site's own narrow and linear characteristics, but also the brand's functional requirements for art, behavior, and display. Seen from any angle outside the shop, its hierarchical layout and the texture of materials have enabled the shop to be a memorable landscape for any passers-by.

Save this picture! Shop entrance in the mall. Image © Feng Shao

Within the cube, Various Associates continues the idea of symmetric design, offering the interior space a scared and ceremonial sense.

Jewelry is displayed in the long straight showcase right in the middle, which is easy for customers to choose carefully. Luxury brands of haute couture are displayed in both sides, and are illuminated with professional soft lightening so as to show the texture of the clothes.

Save this picture! A hidden world can be seen through the opening on the slope when one passes by the corridor. Image © Feng Shao

The reception desk is curved and stands at the heart of the space, dividing the display area and the rest area in the cube while offering timely services to customers in need.

Save this picture! The gentle silky tactile soften the rich rationality of the light gray space, while highlighting the brand's unique personality at the same time. Image © Feng Shao

In this project, Various Associates have overcome the conventional thinking mode of traditional brand stores. Not only the products have been fully displayed, the brand personality of SND was also highlighted in its own unique design language.

Save this picture! The scene on the mirror surface of the “Mirror Room” at the center of the space enables people to experience a combination of psychedelic and futuristic sense. Image © Feng Shao

Save this picture! The completely symmetrical structure gives the space a sense of sacredness, showing the admiration of fine clothing. Image © Feng Shao

The size of window display area has been maximized to the largest extent, while at the same time, the flexibility and diversity of product display were retained, which offered more possibilities for brand activities and presentations follow up.This innovative design by Various Associates marks the achievement of quality and visual performance, and realized the association of brand space with urban life.