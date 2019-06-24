World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Exhibition Center
  4. China
  5. SHUISHI
  6. 2019
  7. Exhibition Center of Shimao Shenzhen-Hong Kong International Center / SHUISHI

Exhibition Center of Shimao Shenzhen-Hong Kong International Center / SHUISHI

  • 00:00 - 24 June, 2019
  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Exhibition Center of Shimao Shenzhen-Hong Kong International Center / SHUISHI
Save this picture!
Exhibition Center of Shimao Shenzhen-Hong Kong International Center / SHUISHI, © Lv Lin
© Lv Lin

© Lv Lin © Lv Lin interior. Image © Lv Lin © Lv Lin + 43

  • Architects

    SHUISHI

  • Location

    Longgang District, Shenzhen, China

  • Category

    Exhibition Center

  • Lead Architects

    Le Sun, Zhong Yao, Xinyuan Pan

  • Architectural Design Team

    SHUISHI Commercial Design Department（Lingshu Liu, Yuying Li, Tiezhu Liu）SHUISHI Urban Regeneration centre （Weishi Wang, Xin Chen）

  • Design Consultant

    He Shen

  • Area

    6000.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2019

  • Photographs

    Lv Lin

  • Construction Design Team

    SHUISHI Engineering （Bin Li, Jiangcheng Jin, Huajun Zhu, Xiawei Du, Gang Yu, Yuqing Li, Hui Li, Xiao Liu, Kebin Wang, Jin Yin）

  • Landscape Design

    Belt Collins International (HK) Limited

  • Interior Design

    S.U.N Design Inc.

  • Curtain Wall Consultant

    Forster Engineering Consultants Co.,Ltd.

  • Lighting Consultant

    Pudi Design

  • Identification Design

    Běnzhì Design

  • Client

    SHIMAO Group
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Lv Lin
© Lv Lin

Text description provided by the architects. Situated in the eastern CBD of Longgang, Shenzhen, Shimao Shenzhen-Hong Kong International Center enjoys the unique urban landscape resources, with its exhibition center constructed earlier looking towards Longgang Universiade Green Park, its east side facing the future super-high-rise main tower (it might become China's tallest building), its north side close to the central green space, and its west side echoing with the landscape mountains. The exhibition center will take into account the functions of planning display, commercial marketing, art exhibition, cultural activities, etc., and inject new vitality into the urban area. It will become the first business card of Shenzhen-Hong Kong International Center to the public.

Save this picture!
© Lv Lin
© Lv Lin

The architectural design has combined modern science and technology with traditional culture, taking "Spiral Scroll" + "Layered Gardens" as the core concept: The spiral rising architectural form together with the LED transparent screen, has formed a hazy paper canvas, displaying a long roll of landscape pictures with national charm; the overhangings at different levels and directions have formed a multi-dimensional layered garden, echoing with the scenery in all directions. The combination of the two is meant to create an exhibition gallery with rich cultural meanings.

Save this picture!
© Lv Lin
© Lv Lin
Save this picture!
© Lv Lin
© Lv Lin
Save this picture!
© Lv Lin
© Lv Lin

The gallery is floating above the water mirror, with pastel reflections full of interesting contrast. The tensile structure has overhangings layer by layer, changing directions all the time, and adding radiance and beauty to the surrounding field. The "Spiral Scroll" is circling and circling upwards, creating a hazy, tranquil, or grand, magnificent architectural atmosphere in varying periods of light and shadow.

Save this picture!
© Lv Lin
© Lv Lin

The "Crystal Exhibition Hall" of the core exhibition space is embedded in it, which shows the artistic tone of the public opening. The landscape terrace that follows the rotation of the building constitutes a “Layered Garden”, aiming to create an experience of touring in the air garden and form a continuation of indoor and outdoor temperament.

Save this picture!
interior. Image © Lv Lin
interior. Image © Lv Lin
Save this picture!
interior. Image © Lv Lin
interior. Image © Lv Lin

The "Spiral Scroll" has adopted a double-layer curtain wall system, with the inner performance curtain wall following the functional layout closely, the outer shape curtain wall circling upwards with the cantilever, and the middle cavity with a built-in "LED transparent screen" multimedia system.

During the daytime, the glazed glass in the sun presents a pure and elegant temperament like the rice paper, looking so peaceful and graceful. At dusk, the afterglow of the sunset falls on the scroll, and the building and the sky glister together; when the curtain of night falls, the magnificent dynamic landscape pictures circle around the building, looking so grand and exciting; at night, the gentle floodlight mode makes the building return to nature, looking quiet and peaceful.

Save this picture!
© Lv Lin
© Lv Lin

View the complete gallery

Project location

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
SHUISHI
Office

Products:

Glass Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Cultural Architecture Museums & Exhibit Exhibition center China
Cite: "Exhibition Center of Shimao Shenzhen-Hong Kong International Center / SHUISHI" 24 Jun 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/919315/exhibition-center-of-shimao-shenzhen-hong-kong-international-center-shuishi/> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© Lv Lin

深圳世茂深港国际中心展示馆 / 水石设计

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream