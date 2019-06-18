Publicity of the Preliminary Qualification Review Result for the Bidding of Curator of the Opening Ceremony of Brewery Arts Festival and Architectural Exhibition (Luohu•2021)

The preliminary qualification review on the bidding of Curator of the Opening Ceremony of Brewery Arts Festival and Architectural Exhibition (Luohu•2021) has been completed. The result is hereby publicized as follows:

1. Publicity period of the preliminary qualification review result: June 18-20.

2. If the bidding applicant has any questions during the publicity period, please contact:

Inviter: Guangdong Land (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd.

Address: Procurement Department, 35/F, Baishida Building, No. 2 Taining Road, Donghu Sub-district, Luohu District, Shenzhen，Guangdong Province, China.

Contact person: Mr. He

Tel: +86-755-25516328-8828

Email: Wanglijuan@gdland.cn

June 18, 2019

Call for Entries: Bidding Notice for the Curator of the Opening Ceremony of Brewery Arts Festival and Architectural Exhibition（Luohu*2021)