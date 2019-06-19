World
3B Office / Cuccuru Pisano Architettura

  • 10:00 - 19 June, 2019
  • Curated by Paula Pintos
3B Office / Cuccuru Pisano Architettura
3B Office / Cuccuru Pisano Architettura, © Francesco Cherchi
© Francesco Cherchi

© Francesco Cherchi

© Francesco Cherchi
© Francesco Cherchi

Text description provided by the architects. The project consist of a conversion of a small 23 m2 warehouse into an office located at the ground floor of a 18th century building in Sassari historic center (Italy). Due to the failure to use, the space was in a state of degradation. In fact, it was not provided of fixtures, therefore it was exposed to the bad weather and intrusions.

© Francesco Cherchi
© Francesco Cherchi

During the works it turned out that the space was used for different activities such as frame store and furthermore as a magazine shop. There is just a 3m wide opening which face the paved alley. The result is a direct relationship between private and public space which has been kept with the design of a diaphanous frame that allow visual exchange among the “inside” and the “outside”. The office is composed of a single 16 m2 room that is connected to a small toilet through a short corridor.

© Francesco Cherchi
© Francesco Cherchi

Both walls and vaulted ceiling are made of tuff which is the  most common material for the area. The strict dimensions have been the main impulse for the project strategy. In order to avoid the capacity of the space all the amenities have been located along the walls, leaving usable the center of the room. Those additional services, such as workstations, bookcases, archives, the sofa, the stairs,  are integral part of a single concrete artifact.

Axo
Axo
Section
Section

The smooth gray concrete, remains at 80 cm constant heights all along the perimeter, creating a kind of net horizon.  Furthermore it produces a strong contrast with the rough texture of the stone walls. The light reticular structure is suspended above the wall mounted couch and it is accessible though a stepladder and a hatch. This additional space can be used  as a further workstation

© Francesco Cherchi
© Francesco Cherchi

Project location

About this office
Cuccuru Pisano Architettura
Office

Cite: "3B Office / Cuccuru Pisano Architettura" 19 Jun 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/919303/3b-office-cuccuru-pisano-architettura/> ISSN 0719-8884

