World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Mexico
  5. Cubo Rojo Arquitectura
  6. 2019
  7. Bigger House / Cubo Rojo Arquitectura

Bigger House / Cubo Rojo Arquitectura

  • 06:00 - 19 June, 2019
  • Curated by Clara Ott
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Bigger House / Cubo Rojo Arquitectura
Save this picture!
Bigger House / Cubo Rojo Arquitectura, © Monocromo Atelier
© Monocromo Atelier

© Monocromo Atelier © Monocromo Atelier © Monocromo Atelier © Monocromo Atelier + 24

  • Architects

    Cubo Rojo Arquitectura

  • Location

    Mexico

  • Category

    Houses

  • Lead Architects

    Christian Villanueva, Omar López, Eduardo Tapia, Alejandro Vargas

  • Collaborators

    Andrea Toledo , Mauricio García

  • Area

    850.3 ft2

  • Project Year

    2019

  • Photographs

    Monocromo Atelier
Save this picture!
© Monocromo Atelier
© Monocromo Atelier

Text description provided by the architects. A housing prototype was developed seeking to break with the traditional scheme of serial developments in the region, where the priority is given to having as many "spaces" as possible within the less surface. The premise of the project was to start recovering the feeling of home and not just refuge, by prioritizing the minimum spaces to be able to inhabit correctly with dignified measures.

Save this picture!
© Monocromo Atelier
© Monocromo Atelier
Save this picture!
Ground floor plan - 1st stage
Ground floor plan - 1st stage

A central patio gives the house a changing interior landscape that not only ventilates and illuminates the spaces, but can also be used as a space for coexistence. The program starts from the diversity that can exist in the diferent possible people that would live in it. In its initial stage of a single level (79.00 m2), the house is ordered by  locating the spaces according to the activity that is suggested to occur inside them.

Save this picture!
© Monocromo Atelier
© Monocromo Atelier

The rooms as a more intimate and specific use are located at each pole of the site, while at the center we have a more free space that along with the patio gives us the freedom to use it for all those activities that have a more social character, where we intend to generate that feeling of home to be the point where all converge.

Save this picture!
© Monocromo Atelier
© Monocromo Atelier
Save this picture!
Longitudinal section 01
Longitudinal section 01

The project is planned from the beginning with the possibility of gradually growing according to the possibility and needs of each family. After the initial 79.00 m2, the same patio allows us to place a stair to reach  the upper part, where this possibility of being flexible with the space is maintained, since it is the same patio that allows us to continue with more rooms or have other ludic spaces that can be both uncovered and roofed, being able to grow up to 61.80 m2 more.

Save this picture!
© Monocromo Atelier
© Monocromo Atelier

In volumetry the house is sober, a first volume at the level of the sidewalk that approaches the building with the scale of the neighborhood, in a back layer a bigger volume appears which use the parapets to frame the possible growing, giving it a greater presence than the other houses of it´s own kind, where even the heights and the parapets usually have the minimum necessary.

Save this picture!
© Monocromo Atelier
© Monocromo Atelier

The material also plays an important role, hollow block was chosen as an affordable material in the area and easy to modulate and build by the local workforce. The material is used in its different virtues according to the arrangement and use, as a wall, latticework, footprint, and as apparent finish in some cases. Likewise, all the labor was sought from the same area to have an integral project in terms of labor, materials and construction techniques.

Save this picture!
© Monocromo Atelier
© Monocromo Atelier

View the complete gallery

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Cubo Rojo Arquitectura
Office

Product:

Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Mexico
Cite: "Bigger House / Cubo Rojo Arquitectura" [Casa + Grande / Cubo Rojo Arquitectura] 19 Jun 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/919297/bigger-house-cubo-rojo-arquitectura/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream