World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Coffee Shop
  4. The Netherlands
  5. BureauVanEig
  6. 2018
  7. Coffee and Bikes / BureauVanEig + Biq architecten

Coffee and Bikes / BureauVanEig + Biq architecten

  • 12:00 - 20 June, 2019
  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Coffee and Bikes / BureauVanEig + Biq architecten
Save this picture!
Coffee and Bikes / BureauVanEig + Biq architecten, © Riccardo de Vecchi
© Riccardo de Vecchi

© Riccardo de Vecchi © Riccardo de Vecchi © Riccardo de Vecchi © Riccardo de Vecchi + 21

    • Design Team

      Marjolein van Eig, Rick Wessels, Marcel Berghout, Paul Voorn

    • Clients

      TU Delft

    • Engineering

      Aronsohn

    • Landscape

      BureauVanEig / Biq architecten

    • Consultants

      Smiths van Burgst / Draaijer en partners

    • Contractor

      JP van Hoek
      • More Specs Less Specs
    Save this picture!
    © Riccardo de Vecchi
    © Riccardo de Vecchi

    Text description provided by the architects. This parking facility at the heart of the TU Delft campus accommodates 2100 bicycles and is combined with a bicycle workshop and a coffee facility.

    Save this picture!
    © Riccardo de Vecchi
    © Riccardo de Vecchi
    Save this picture!
    Ground Floor Plan
    Ground Floor Plan
    Save this picture!
    © Riccardo de Vecchi
    © Riccardo de Vecchi

    Attractive hangout
    The main challenge in the design brief was to transform the large bicycle storage into an attractive hangout spot. This was achieved by positioning the relatively small coffee bar and workshop into an elongated and transparent volume on a green slope, relating to the central TU Delft square on one side and the bicycle storage on the other, underneath a big bicycle deck. This position gives the building the appearance of a pavilion rather than storage. A ‘lazy’ stair towards the entrance of the coffee bar and workshop also functions as a gallery, overlooking the square. On top of the coffee bar is the second parking-level cantilevering, functioning as a canopy for the coffee bar. Several entrances and stairs around the building generate attractivity and accessibility on all sides, inviting the cyclist to come over. The existing transformer house at the corner is added as a beacon to the design.

    Save this picture!
    © Riccardo de Vecchi
    © Riccardo de Vecchi

    Transparent volume on a grass slope
    Versatility is an important aspect of the design. The grass slope the building stands on, partially hides the bikes from view and fits the building into its surroundings, making it attractive and accessible on all sides. It also prevents people from putting their bike against the façade. It also hides the bicycles at ground level from view while the cyclist can still look outside freely, giving him a safe feeling. The workshop is located on ground level with a direct connection to the parking. The coffee bar is located at a 1-meter height, overlooking the square and the parking. The height of the ceiling varies, giving the seating area its own accent.

    Save this picture!
    © Riccardo de Vecchi
    © Riccardo de Vecchi

    Flexible steel structure
    The steel construction is based on a grid of 5x6 meters. This grid accommodates both standards as double layered racks, generating future expansion possibilities. The joints that link the column to the beams are stiff, preventing cross braces taking up bicycle space. The parapet has its construction on the outside, giving shadow and depth to the façade. The whole structure can be easily dissembled.

    Save this picture!
    © Riccardo de Vecchi
    © Riccardo de Vecchi
    Save this picture!
    Sections
    Sections
    Save this picture!
    © Riccardo de Vecchi
    © Riccardo de Vecchi

    Campus Architecture
    The architecture conforms the vision of TU Delft; the appearance is in accordance with the use and the engineers' architecture is down to earth. The design follows the Chicago tradition of campus buildings by Mies van der Rohe in an anodized coffee-brown color. The green window frames give the building its own character.

    Save this picture!
    © Riccardo de Vecchi
    © Riccardo de Vecchi

    Social interaction
    This new bicycle pavilion generates liveliness a social control at the heart of the TU campus. By designing an all sided building, providing a spacious place orientated to the sun and by positioning the coffee bar on the square in an elongated shape, a bicycle pavilion has been created where one can meet easily and have a pleasant stay. A formerly bare bicycle shed has been turned into a popular place that enhances the liveability and social cohesion of the surroundings.

    Save this picture!
    © Riccardo de Vecchi
    © Riccardo de Vecchi

    View the complete gallery

    Project location

    Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
    Save this project
    Share in Whatsapp
    About this office
    BureauVanEig
    Office
    Biq architecten
    Office

    See more:

    Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Hospitality Architecture Restaurants & Bars Coffee Shop Infrastructure Transportation Parking The Netherlands
    Cite: "Coffee and Bikes / BureauVanEig + Biq architecten" 20 Jun 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/919291/coffee-and-bikes-bureauvaneig-plus-biq-architecten/> ISSN 0719-8884

    世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

    想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

    翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

    You've started following your first account!

    Did you know?

    You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

    Go to my stream