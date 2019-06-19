Elcano Building / FRPO Rodriguez & Oriol

+ 15

Consultants Antonio Lorenzo, David Marcos, Pablo Urbano, Pablo Matilla, Grupo AXIOM

Contributors Fran Díaz, Ricardo González, Esther Ibáñez, Matilde Lorenzo, Almudena Navas, Julia Burón More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Elcano is a treeless street in the district of Arganzuela, next to Madrid city center, the Reina Sofia Museum and Atocha Station. Years ago, the area was occupied by low-rise buildings, warehouses, workshops and other secondary uses that, in recent decades, have been replaced with a series of industrial-like housing buildings lying amid more conventional ones.

The old workshops occupied the plots entirely. The regulations, restricting the building to a 12 m depth, produces some interior free areas that are often occupied with gardens and pools, something not very common in the neighborhood that gives a kind of unique quality to these developments.

The project is located on the second block of the street, between party walls, and occupies the maximum volume allowed by the regulations: a 22 x 12 m trapezoidal floorplan -coinciding with the boundaries of the site- with a height of about 14 m.