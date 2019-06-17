The Calile Hotel / Richards and Spence

-
Architects
LocationBrisbane Queensland, Australia
Category
Lead ArchitectsIngrid Richards, Adrian Spence, QTahnee Sullivan
Design TeamStuart Hall, Nicole Rowley, Jared Webb, Yaseera Moosa, Daniel Wilson, Henry Bennett
Area28104.0 m2
Project Year2018
Photographs
ClientsCalile Malouf Investments
BuilderHutchinson Builders
EngineeringADG Engineers
LandscapeLat27 + Botanical Grace
Signage DesignStudio Bland
Text description provided by the architects. The Calile Hotel is an urban resort which balances a quietly brutal aesthetic with humour and charm. The 175-room hotel is the most significant of the built work produced by Richards and Spence in the James Street Precinct, an open-air street based development 2.5 km from Brisbane’ CBD. Over the last decade, the practice has been involved in a series of individual projects which establishes a new local streetscape identity as the setting for a curated open-air retail and hospitality precinct.
Referencing an existing scale, double height brick arches perform a civic role at ground level, cloistering shoppers and framing retail identities. Like its neighbours – The Calile Hotel is predominantly white brick, stone & expressed concrete and the journey from lobby to pool cabana is a continuous outdoor experience.
Taking best advantage of the Queensland weather, a podium level pool terrace transports guests to holiday mode. Hidden from the street, the pool terrace is an otherworldly experience of fluttering palm trees and striped canvas umbrellas flanking a spacious swimming pool. Conceived as elevated streets, hotel corridors continue the outdoor experience naturally ventilated with ceiling fans via customised breeze block screens. Significant planting extends across the project, a verdant overlay linking streets to rooms.
Hotel room balconies contemplate the pool below and allow for natural breezes. A subtle transition from travertine, cork is introduced internally as an acoustic surface that is soft underfoot. Overlaid with stone and solid timber, the rooms speak to a long-term ambition for the project, a timeless aesthetic requiring minimal maintenance. The Calile Hotel is a new destination for a quiet capital city, demonstrating both civic ambition and a dignified setting for hot weather civility.