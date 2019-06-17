World
The Calile Hotel / Richards and Spence
The Calile Hotel / Richards and Spence, © Sean Fennessy
© Sean Fennessy

© Sean Fennessy © Sean Fennessy © Sean Fennessy © Sean Fennessy + 33

  • Architects

    Richards and Spence

  • Location

    Brisbane Queensland, Australia

  • Category

    Hotels

  • Lead Architects

    Ingrid Richards, Adrian Spence, QTahnee Sullivan

  • Design Team

    Stuart Hall, Nicole Rowley, Jared Webb, Yaseera Moosa, Daniel Wilson, Henry Bennett

  • Area

    28104.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Sean Fennessy, Yaseera Moosa

  • Clients

    Calile Malouf Investments

  • Builder

    Hutchinson Builders

  • Engineering

    ADG Engineers

  • Landscape

    Lat27 + Botanical Grace

  • Signage Design

    Studio Bland
    • More Specs Less Specs
© Sean Fennessy
© Sean Fennessy

Text description provided by the architects. The Calile Hotel is an urban resort which balances a quietly brutal aesthetic with humour and charm. The 175-room hotel is the most significant of the built work produced by Richards and Spence in the James Street Precinct, an open-air street based development 2.5 km from Brisbane’ CBD. Over the last decade, the practice has been involved in a series of individual projects which establishes a new local streetscape identity as the setting for a curated open-air retail and hospitality precinct.

© Yaseera Moosa
© Yaseera Moosa

Referencing an existing scale, double height brick arches perform a civic role at ground level, cloistering shoppers and framing retail identities. Like its neighbours – The Calile Hotel is predominantly white brick, stone & expressed concrete and the journey from lobby to pool cabana is a continuous outdoor experience.

© Sean Fennessy
© Sean Fennessy
Elevation
Elevation
© Sean Fennessy
© Sean Fennessy

Taking best advantage of the Queensland weather, a podium level pool terrace transports guests to holiday mode. Hidden from the street, the pool terrace is an otherworldly experience of fluttering palm trees and striped canvas umbrellas flanking a spacious swimming pool. Conceived as elevated streets, hotel corridors continue the outdoor experience naturally ventilated with ceiling fans via customised breeze block screens. Significant planting extends across the project, a verdant overlay linking streets to rooms.

© Sean Fennessy
© Sean Fennessy
Section
Section
© Sean Fennessy
© Sean Fennessy

Hotel room balconies contemplate the pool below and allow for natural breezes. A subtle transition from travertine, cork is introduced internally as an acoustic surface that is soft underfoot. Overlaid with stone and solid timber, the rooms speak to a long-term ambition for the project, a timeless aesthetic requiring minimal maintenance. The Calile Hotel is a new destination for a quiet capital city, demonstrating both civic ambition and a dignified setting for hot weather civility.

© Sean Fennessy
© Sean Fennessy
Level 1 floor plan
Level 1 floor plan
© Sean Fennessy
© Sean Fennessy

Project location

Cite: "The Calile Hotel / Richards and Spence" 17 Jun 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/919181/the-calile-hotel-richards-and-spence/> ISSN 0719-8884

