The Calile Hotel / Richards and Spence

Architects Richards and Spence

Location Brisbane Queensland, Australia

Category Hotels

Lead Architects Ingrid Richards, Adrian Spence, QTahnee Sullivan

Design Team Stuart Hall, Nicole Rowley, Jared Webb, Yaseera Moosa, Daniel Wilson, Henry Bennett

Area 28104.0 m2

Project Year 2018

Photographs Sean Fennessy, Yaseera Moosa

Clients Calile Malouf Investments

Builder Hutchinson Builders

Engineering ADG Engineers

Landscape Lat27 + Botanical Grace

Signage Design Studio Bland

Text description provided by the architects. The Calile Hotel is an urban resort which balances a quietly brutal aesthetic with humour and charm. The 175-room hotel is the most significant of the built work produced by Richards and Spence in the James Street Precinct, an open-air street based development 2.5 km from Brisbane’ CBD. Over the last decade, the practice has been involved in a series of individual projects which establishes a new local streetscape identity as the setting for a curated open-air retail and hospitality precinct.

Referencing an existing scale, double height brick arches perform a civic role at ground level, cloistering shoppers and framing retail identities. Like its neighbours – The Calile Hotel is predominantly white brick, stone & expressed concrete and the journey from lobby to pool cabana is a continuous outdoor experience.

Taking best advantage of the Queensland weather, a podium level pool terrace transports guests to holiday mode. Hidden from the street, the pool terrace is an otherworldly experience of fluttering palm trees and striped canvas umbrellas flanking a spacious swimming pool. Conceived as elevated streets, hotel corridors continue the outdoor experience naturally ventilated with ceiling fans via customised breeze block screens. Significant planting extends across the project, a verdant overlay linking streets to rooms.

Hotel room balconies contemplate the pool below and allow for natural breezes. A subtle transition from travertine, cork is introduced internally as an acoustic surface that is soft underfoot. Overlaid with stone and solid timber, the rooms speak to a long-term ambition for the project, a timeless aesthetic requiring minimal maintenance. The Calile Hotel is a new destination for a quiet capital city, demonstrating both civic ambition and a dignified setting for hot weather civility.