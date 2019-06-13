World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Architecture News
  3. HENN Reveals Floating Banking Campus in Austria

HENN Reveals Floating Banking Campus in Austria

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
HENN Reveals Floating Banking Campus in Austria
Save this picture!
HENN Reveals Floating Banking Campus in Austria, © HENN
© HENN

HENN has released details of their proposed CAMPUS ’25 in Linz, Austria. Designed for the Raiffeisenlandesbank Oberösterreich banking institution, the scheme is defined by principles of openness, flexibility, and multi-functionality, with a range of services open to the wider public. The central cornerstone of a new campus, the new building will contain co-working zones, shops, restaurants, and exhibition spaces.

© HENN © HENN © HENN © HENN + 18

Save this picture!
© HENN
© HENN

The building’s volume seeks to close a gap between the bank’s main complex and the nearby Blumau Tower. The new business headquarters is expected to house one thousand staff members, benefiting from an environment of collaboration and communication.

Save this picture!
© HENN
© HENN

A sense of belonging and identity is generated through both the interior space and exterior design, with a fluid transition from the urban context into the atrium of the campus. The atrium extends as a spatial continuum to embrace the individual working spaces and beyond to the roof terraces. The effect is that of a “three-dimensional plaza,” zoning multiple floors via a large open space to give the offices a sense of rhythm and cadence. The lower floors fuse to form a generous and flexible occupancy area, morphing in the upper stories to become a modern office world.

Save this picture!
© HENN
© HENN

The urban development framework is set by the uniqueness of the building’s cubic volume and its staggered, terraced vertical evolution which acts as a mediating force between the Blumau Tower and main offices. The interior plaza is additionally emphasized through a visual enunciation in the façade of the building, creating a “hovering” impression on upper levels.

Save this picture!
© HENN
© HENN

News via: HENN

View the complete gallery

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
About this author
Niall Patrick Walsh
Author

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: Niall Patrick Walsh. "HENN Reveals Floating Banking Campus in Austria" 13 Jun 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/919022/henn-reveals-floating-banking-campus-in-austria/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream