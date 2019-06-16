World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Installation
  4. Spain
  5. Aberrant Architecture
  6. 2019
  7. Landscape For Play / Aberrant Architecture

Landscape For Play / Aberrant Architecture

  • 02:00 - 16 June, 2019
  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Landscape For Play / Aberrant Architecture
Save this picture!
Landscape For Play / Aberrant Architecture, © Lukasz Michalak
© Lukasz Michalak

© Lukasz Michalak © Lukasz Michalak © Lukasz Michalak © Lukasz Michalak + 15

Save this picture!
© Lukasz Michalak
© Lukasz Michalak

Text description provided by the architects. What spaces can artists imagine for boys and girls to play? How can a cultural institution experiment and offer new experiences for children? Aberrant Architecture has turned the Intermediae exhibition space in Matadero, Madrid, into a large installation that invites spontaneous and unregulated play. Landscape for Play is the second of The Intermediae Playgrounds, projects that seek to give a new role to children in cultural institutions. Aberrant Architecture proposes the creation of an installation devoted to free play in Intermediae.

Save this picture!
© Lukasz Michalak
© Lukasz Michalak
Save this picture!
Plan
Plan
Save this picture!
© Lukasz Michalak
© Lukasz Michalak

Inspired by the architectural language of the great Dutch playground designer Aldo van Eyck (1918-99), Landscape for Play is a leisure-based proposal that shifts the shapes of the surrounding city to an interior space. To the question of how we can transform the urban space through play, Aberrant Architecture replies with structures, shapes, and colors that invite children of all ages to use this new place in an imaginative way. The resulting interior landscape is composed of follies, crevices and different elevations which, although they make up a fantastic territory that can be used by the communities that come to Intermediae each day, don't impose rigid restrictions in terms of how people must behave. This flexibility also means that the playground can be used as a setting for a range of activities during the months when it will be open.

Save this picture!
© Lukasz Michalak
© Lukasz Michalak

David Chambers, the co-founder of Aberrant Architecture, said: “Inspired by the playgrounds of Aldo Van Eyck the forms of our playground derive from a series of varying geometrical shapes. Along with the colorful graphics floor pattern, the aim is to create a terrain for the stimulation of imagination, leading to opportunities for human interaction and free play.” Kevin Haley, the co-founder of Aberrant Architecture, said: “This playground is not just for Kids. Adults can also inhabit the spaces, create games and interact with their children.”

Save this picture!
© Lukasz Michalak
© Lukasz Michalak

This Playground continues Intermediae Matadero’s work on childhood through commissions to interdisciplinary artists to design spaces for play. With these Playgrounds, Intermediae Matadero highlights the need to dedicate more spaces for children in contemporary cities. Through commissions to international artists to imagine new places to play, Matadero Madrid also makes a unique statement for the right to also play within cultural institutions.

Save this picture!
© Lukasz Michalak
© Lukasz Michalak

Turning Intermediate into a space for play reinforces Intermediae’s line of work on childhood, a focus that will extend until the year 2020 with the involvement of different groups and agents. The creation of these Playgrounds was born within the framework of the Models for a City program which builds on the experience accumulated by Intermediae in previous projects such as La Madroñera and the atlas of neighborhood initiatives Los Madriles childhood edition. All of these projects investigate how art affects and proposes models of inclusion and coexistence in the city.

Save this picture!
© Lukasz Michalak
© Lukasz Michalak
Save this picture!
Concept Sketch
Concept Sketch
Save this picture!
© Lukasz Michalak
© Lukasz Michalak

View the complete gallery

Project location

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Aberrant Architecture
Office

Product:

Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Cultural Architecture Museums & Exhibit Installation Spain
Cite: "Landscape For Play / Aberrant Architecture" 16 Jun 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/919020/landscape-for-play-aberrant-architecture/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream