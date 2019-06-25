World
Verum Iguatemi Office / SP62 Arquitetura

  25 June, 2019
  • Curated by Matheus Pereira
Verum Iguatemi Office / SP62 Arquitetura
Verum Iguatemi Office / SP62 Arquitetura, © Estúdio Inside Art
© Estúdio Inside Art

© Estúdio Inside Art

  • Architects and collaborators

    Maria Eduarda Merighi, Julia Novoa, Madiane Dias, Adam Soares, Gabriel Ornelas

  • Complementary Projects (Civil)

    Construtora Econs

  • Project Automation, lighting, electrical, network and telephony

    Withome

  • Execution

    Construtora Econs

  • Client

    Verum
© Estúdio Inside Art
© Estúdio Inside Art

Text description provided by the architects. The client Rodrigo Arroyo knew the works of SP62 through São Paulo, where he lived for more than ten years. The client's preferred neighborhood is Pinheiros, and also the central region of São Paulo. As the conception was of an industrial and contemporary nature, we modernist precepts to achieve minimalism, having ceilings and structures apparent.

© Estúdio Inside Art
© Estúdio Inside Art
Floor Plan
Floor Plan

Profiles and metals in matte black, with wood coverings rustic, plastic arts intervention, wood flooring and concrete for differentiation of environments and furniture based on leather, wood, and metal, introducing the truth of materials. The green walls enter the context of embracing the large workbench with the main element of the room that is the only shelf designed for this client, based on Mondrian and in the concepts of the Bauhaus School of Mies Van der Rohe and Walter Gropius.

© Estúdio Inside Art
© Estúdio Inside Art

The central chairs, brand Cremme, which centralize the room, were inspired by the Esther Rooftop restaurant by chef Olivier Anquier. With iron, leather, and comfort, the pair creates warmth in the room. The meeting room received a glass aquarium for privacy, with indirect lighting from the Reka light fixture.

© Estúdio Inside Art
© Estúdio Inside Art

Cite: "Verum Iguatemi Office / SP62 Arquitetura" [Escritório Verum Iguatemi / SP62 Arquitetura] 25 Jun 2019. ArchDaily.

