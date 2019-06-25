Verum Iguatemi Office / SP62 Arquitetura

+ 35

Architects and collaborators Maria Eduarda Merighi, Julia Novoa, Madiane Dias, Adam Soares, Gabriel Ornelas

Complementary Projects (Civil) Construtora Econs

Project Automation, lighting, electrical, network and telephony Withome

Execution Construtora Econs

Client Verum

Manufacturers

Text description provided by the architects. The client Rodrigo Arroyo knew the works of SP62 through São Paulo, where he lived for more than ten years. The client's preferred neighborhood is Pinheiros, and also the central region of São Paulo. As the conception was of an industrial and contemporary nature, we modernist precepts to achieve minimalism, having ceilings and structures apparent.

Profiles and metals in matte black, with wood coverings rustic, plastic arts intervention, wood flooring and concrete for differentiation of environments and furniture based on leather, wood, and metal, introducing the truth of materials. The green walls enter the context of embracing the large workbench with the main element of the room that is the only shelf designed for this client, based on Mondrian and in the concepts of the Bauhaus School of Mies Van der Rohe and Walter Gropius.

The central chairs, brand Cremme, which centralize the room, were inspired by the Esther Rooftop restaurant by chef Olivier Anquier. With iron, leather, and comfort, the pair creates warmth in the room. The meeting room received a glass aquarium for privacy, with indirect lighting from the Reka light fixture.