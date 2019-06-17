World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Australia
  5. Reitsma and Associates
  6. 2018
  7. The McGovern Residence / Reitsma and Associates

The McGovern Residence / Reitsma and Associates

  • 00:00 - 17 June, 2019
  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
The McGovern Residence / Reitsma and Associates
Save this picture!
The McGovern Residence / Reitsma and Associates, © Kelli Jean Black Photography
© Kelli Jean Black Photography

© Kelli Jean Black Photography Courtesy of Reitsma and Associates Courtesy of Reitsma and Associates Courtesy of Reitsma and Associates + 56

  • Builder

    Hamish Gray – Gray Construction Group

  • Engineers

    Scott Brimelow – Structures Engineering
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
Courtesy of Reitsma and Associates
Courtesy of Reitsma and Associates

Text description provided by the architects. A landmark site, a radical client willing to take risks and a sensational builder, the dream commission. The south facing riverfront allotment was occupied by a very charming but exhausted 1940’s worker's cottage. The cottage was casually nestled between two mature trees, one to the street and one to the river, the secluded, sheltered feel needed to somehow remain. Surrounded by High-rise construction either side this would be the only house left in the street, it had to be excellent, not wasting a single inch of the expensive development potential site.

Save this picture!
© Kelli Jean Black Photography
© Kelli Jean Black Photography

In an unusual move, our brief went against the typical trend. A lowest 3 bedroom home with one living room would set the agenda, this would be an exercise in quality over quantity. The modest size would not only allow for generous landscaping, but it would also ensure the new home would be of a manageable scale for the years to come, a special place to enjoy for a lifetime.

Save this picture!
© Kelli Jean Black Photography
© Kelli Jean Black Photography
Save this picture!
Floor plan
Floor plan
Save this picture!
© Kelli Jean Black Photography
© Kelli Jean Black Photography

The built home may be modest in size yet is rich in thought, detail and specification. In contrast to the original lightweight workers cottage, this new home presents as a very permanent structure, anchored to the ground with an extensive use of Off-form concrete. The new home would use frameless glass and large volumes to capture the treed surrounds, maintaining its original connection to both the site and river.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Reitsma and Associates
Courtesy of Reitsma and Associates
Save this picture!
Section
Section
Save this picture!
Courtesy of Reitsma and Associates
Courtesy of Reitsma and Associates

The project represents a true collaborative approach with all parties taking hold of the batten and running their stage as hard as possible. A radical outcome for a radical client, a home to enjoy with family and friends, a truly breathtaking escape from the everyday.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Reitsma and Associates
Courtesy of Reitsma and Associates

View the complete gallery

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Reitsma and Associates
Office

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Australia
Cite: "The McGovern Residence / Reitsma and Associates" 17 Jun 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/918997/the-mcgovern-residence-reitsma-and-associates/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream