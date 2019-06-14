World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Australia
  5. Benn & Penna Architects
  6. 2018
  7. Naremburn Twin Peaks Cottage / Benn & Penna Architecture

Refurbishment in Architecture

presented by the MINI Clubman

Naremburn Twin Peaks Cottage / Benn & Penna Architecture

  • 01:00 - 14 June, 2019
  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Naremburn Twin Peaks Cottage / Benn & Penna Architecture
Save this picture!
© Tom Ferguson
© Tom Ferguson

© Tom Ferguson © Tom Ferguson © Tom Ferguson © Tom Ferguson + 19

Save this picture!
© Tom Ferguson
© Tom Ferguson

Text description provided by the architects. Conceptually, the project is an insertion of two augmented lodges atop the existing house – one contains the parents’ bedroom & facilities, whilst the other is the children’s bedrooms.

Save this picture!
© Tom Ferguson
© Tom Ferguson

The blackened cedar cladding surrounds each lodge to define their playful forms, and continues between internal and external surfaces to emphasise each lodge’s autonomous nature.

Save this picture!
© Tom Ferguson
© Tom Ferguson
Save this picture!
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan
Save this picture!
1st floor plan
1st floor plan
Save this picture!
© Tom Ferguson
© Tom Ferguson

The project transforms what was previously an enclosed and lightless home into one of generous natural light and open plan family living. A large void is introduced into the centre of the house with a north-facing clerestory window that captures an intense light. This light is immediately softened by blackened cedar walls, framing a pleasant gathering space below.

Save this picture!
© Tom Ferguson
© Tom Ferguson
Save this picture!
© Tom Ferguson
© Tom Ferguson

The ground floor is a continuous open plan space, connecting activities between different areas of the house without being disruptive. The overhanging lodges frame a decked terrace to the rear, demarcating outdoor space for a plethora of family gatherings and leisure activities.

Save this picture!
© Tom Ferguson
© Tom Ferguson

View the complete gallery

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Benn & Penna Architects
Office

Products:

Wood Steel

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Refurbishment Extension Australia
Cite: "Naremburn Twin Peaks Cottage / Benn & Penna Architecture" 14 Jun 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/918983/naremburn-twin-peaks-cottage-benn-and-penna-architecture/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream