Atelier Reach Breaks Ground on New Housing Model in the Dominican Republic

Save this picture! The Flats. Image Courtesy of Atelier Reach

Austin and Punta Cana-based practice Atelier Reach Architects have broken ground on a new residential community development in the Dominican Republic. Located on the west side of Punta Cana Village, the project brings together community activities with private residences and amenities. Called The Flats, the new housing model was designed to raise awareness about design and construction methods along the country’s eastern coast.

Taking inspiration from the Dominican’s beaches and balnearios, The Flats features a series of layered living units around a central open-air courtyard. The project includes a range of one, two, and three bedroom residences, all of which include private terraces and balconies. The spacious living units provide a range of room types that cater to different lifestyles and organizations, including multi-story units. In turn, the residences are designed with a series of outdoor screens that filter light while retaining views.

With over 1,400 square meters of amenity spaces, the project offers a diverse set of health, recreational, and entertainment accommodations in Punta Cana. The building includes a fitness center, landscaped outdoor lounges, multiple pools, and a rooftop deck overlooking the neighborhood context. In addition, The Flats offers curated programs and activities for residents. The new project is located a few minutes from the Punta Cana International Airport and a short distance from the access road to the Coral Highway. The residential community is also close to commercial shopping districts in Punta Cana.

Driven by sustainability, culture and art, the project was made as an urban retreat for tenants and guests alike. The building’s interiors were made to organically flow from indoor to outdoor living, while the project’s materials and construction were chosen for their resiliency and to help reduce the environmental impact. The Flats were made to save water, reduce energy needs and promote the wellness of residents. The development aims to redefine models of green living with a vision of sustainability that respects nature and promotes well-being.

The Flats are scheduled for completion in 2021.