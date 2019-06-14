World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Exhibition Center
  4. China
  5. UAD
  6. 2018
  7. The FengQiao Experience Exhibition Hall / UAD

The FengQiao Experience Exhibition Hall / UAD

  • 00:00 - 14 June, 2019
  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
The FengQiao Experience Exhibition Hall / UAD
Save this picture!
The FengQiao Experience Exhibition Hall / UAD, shadow of the moon-landscape. Image © Qiang Zhao
shadow of the moon-landscape. Image © Qiang Zhao

main courtyard. Image © Qiang Zhao Square at the edge of Fengxi. Image © Qiang Zhao stone made gauze. Image © Qiang Zhao frame view. Image © Qiang Zhao + 24

  • Architects

    UAD

  • Location

    Fengqiao, Zhuji, Shaoxing, Zhejiang Province, China

  • Category

    Exhibition Center

  • General Responsibility for Design

    Zhoujin Mo

  • Project Leader

    Yuping Wang

  • Architecture Designer

    Lidong Guo, Zhelin Jiang, Yunjia Sun

  • Area

    5687.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Qiang Zhao, Song Shan

  • Structural Engineer

    Zhenfen Jin, Qiang Wu, Shenbin Zhang, Zihan Rong

  • Water supply and drainage Engineer

    Jiasong Yi, Qian Deng

  • HVAC

    Yalin Wang, Yanbin Ma

  • Eletrical Engineer

    Xuhui Wu, Yuhui Hou

  • Low Voltage Engineer

    Jian Ma, Minjun Lin

  • Landscape

    Zerong Tang, Jietao Wang, Liang Zhu, Dandan Ao, Jing Zhu

  • Lighting

    Xiaodong Wang, Yuanmin Jiang, Guojun Sun, Yong Fu

  • Curtain Wall

    Shanjun Tao, Dong Chen

  • Indoor

    Ran Chu, Bin Zhang, Bo Ma

  • Cooperation Team

    Zhendajingjie
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
main courtyard. Image © Qiang Zhao
main courtyard. Image © Qiang Zhao

Introducer
Fengqiao, a thousand-year-old town in Zhuji, Zhejiang Province, has become a cultural center in the northeastern part of Zhuji in history due to the “Gu Yue Jian Du” and “Fengqiao Sanxian”. The "Fengqiao Experience" in 1962 is known throughout the country as a model for social grassroots governance.

Save this picture!
In the urban area, there is no smoke in the smoke tree. Image © Qiang Zhao
In the urban area, there is no smoke in the smoke tree. Image © Qiang Zhao

In 2015, the architect was originally asked by the government owners of Fengqiao Town to do the renovation of Fengqiao Ancient Town. During the research, the architects often think of themselves as tourists in the future of the ancient town. I think the old town of Guzhen is like this. I want to think about the old bridge in Fengxi. I think about it. One day, I suddenly remembered that every time I came to the ancient town, I walked through the street like a treasure hunt. In general, realize that this can be a problem. Therefore, creating an entrance pilot zone for the ancient town with a difficult location has become an idea that coincides with the owners.

Save this picture!
Square at the edge of Fengxi. Image © Qiang Zhao
Square at the edge of Fengxi. Image © Qiang Zhao

Darning - Twisted shape, poetry and balance
Building a house in a small town is different from the city. In the city, the starting point of the construction project is probably a red line map. The land area and the boundary of the land are clearly displayed in black and white. The task before us is in a densely built area. Find the optimal solution between the ease and the ease of use of the land.

Save this picture!
aerial view. Image © Qiang Zhao
aerial view. Image © Qiang Zhao

After thinking and discussing with the owners, a strangely shaped land slowly emerged: the south side is close to the Xiaoyi Old Street that we have just renovated, and the north side is adjacent to the local “Mother River” Fengxi, both sides of the east and west. It is an existing built-up building with different sizes.

Save this picture!
grotesque property line. Image © Qiang Zhao
grotesque property line. Image © Qiang Zhao
Save this picture!
architecture-Ancient town- landscape. Image © Qiang Zhao
architecture-Ancient town- landscape. Image © Qiang Zhao

We did not choose to cut directly into the ancient town from the largest local transportation route, but chose it here for three reasons: 1. We believe that it is poetic to enter the ancient town in the way of water, bridge, and crossing the ancient town; The ancient town and Xiaoyi Old Street renewed their vitality with each other; 3. There are several abandoned public houses here, which not only take the land to hinder the small, but also the demolition of the new construction can be used as waste. At the same time, there are also several wood stone workshops that disturb the people. Taking them is also a benefit to the people.

Save this picture!
From the city through the water, change mood, enter the main courtyard. Image © Qiang Zhao
From the city through the water, change mood, enter the main courtyard. Image © Qiang Zhao

This kind of land shape reminds us once again that this is a design in a small town. There is no wide driveway and no square land. What we have to do is to fit the texture of the town and integrate it into the town with the most humble attitude. Not only that, but for the already dense areas, it is a darning and improvement of space when it is placed at the same time and left blank.

Save this picture!
frame view. Image © Qiang Zhao
frame view. Image © Qiang Zhao

Activation - answer to the lack of public space
The entrance to the old town, if it can only be the entrance to the ancient town, this result is disappointing. The ancient town of Fengqiao and the surrounding urban texture are extremely lacking in the public space of the residents. We hope that this project can answer this question.

Save this picture!
1F plan
1F plan

For Xiaoyi Old Street, we have a main square surrounded by a party, which welcomes guests from all directions. This space is separated from the city by a water surface. Before guests come in, they need to go up a bridge with a slight uplift and cross the water. Cross the physical bridge and also complete the mood conversion. On the east side of the main square, there is also an important intention to “reflect the moon”, which not only strengthens the poetic atmosphere, but also becomes a photo punching point for tourists and residents in the town.

Save this picture!
Look at the main courtyard in another direction. Image © Qiang Zhao
Look at the main courtyard in another direction. Image © Qiang Zhao

Facing Fengxi, we created another half-enclosed square by ourselves and the adjacent old houses and arches. This waterside square has become a rare “virtual” space along the roads on both sides of Fengxi, and at the same time it has taken on the increasing flow of people in the ancient town. People look around, or rest, or take photos with the ancient town as a backdrop. The first New Year after the project was completed, the local folklore activities were held here, providing a good place for the local people.

Save this picture!
corridor and courtyard. Image © Qiang Zhao
corridor and courtyard. Image © Qiang Zhao
Save this picture!
stone made gauze. Image © Qiang Zhao
stone made gauze. Image © Qiang Zhao

The project's functions, not just the reception of tourists, but also the functions of exhibitions, commerce, and small meetings can be seen as complementary to the public facilities in the town.

Save this picture!
slightly glowing stone box. Image © Qiang Zhao
slightly glowing stone box. Image © Qiang Zhao

Searching for Meaning——The Artistic Conception of Traditional Architectural Spirit
In the center of the courtyard, we put a glass box on the water. Put it on a stone gauze, cut a semi-circular hole on the surface of the water, and a bright moon will be reflected on the water. The Chinese town of Guzhen should have a moon.

Save this picture!
courtyard of stone box. Image © Qiang Zhao
courtyard of stone box. Image © Qiang Zhao

Fengqiao not only has ancient towns, but also mountains and water. The surface of the box, the intention to add mountains and waters, at night, the light in the stone reveals a slight light.

Save this picture!
facade analysis
facade analysis

In addition to the instant poetry, there is still an atmosphere. The atmosphere of the entrance to the ancient town, we use the artistic conception of traditional architecture to convey, different positions correspond to different artistic conception, or obvious or hidden, each has its meaning.

Save this picture!
balance between tradition and modernity. Image © Qiang Zhao
balance between tradition and modernity. Image © Qiang Zhao

The End
In the case that two of the five buildings have been structurally topped, the owner has heard the news that in order to cope with the 55th anniversary of the "Maple Bridge Experience", the higher leaders want to turn the entire ancient town entrance area into Maple Bridge. Experience exhibition hall, function is no longer the entrance area of the ancient town. The design team temporarily adjusted the plan and added the indoor corridor between the buildings. Under the premise of maintaining the general appearance of the original entrance area, it closely cooperated with the civil construction, exhibition team and landscape construction, while designing and constructing, and finally completed as scheduled. Successfully held.

Save this picture!
mouth detail. Image © Qiang Zhao
mouth detail. Image © Qiang Zhao

View the complete gallery

Project location

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
UAD
Office

Products:

Glass Steel Stone

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Cultural Architecture Museums & Exhibit Exhibition center China
Cite: "The FengQiao Experience Exhibition Hall / UAD" 14 Jun 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/918852/the-fengqiao-experience-exhibition-hall-uad/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream