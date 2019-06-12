World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Mexico
  5. PPAA Pérez Palacios Arquitectos Asociados
  6. 2018
  7. Campanario House / PPAA Pérez Palacios Arquitectos Asociados

Campanario House / PPAA Pérez Palacios Arquitectos Asociados

  • 08:00 - 12 June, 2019
  • Curated by Clara Ott
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Campanario House / PPAA Pérez Palacios Arquitectos Asociados
Save this picture!
Campanario House / PPAA Pérez Palacios Arquitectos Asociados, © Rafael Gamo
© Rafael Gamo

© Rafael Gamo © Rafael Gamo © Rafael Gamo © Rafael Gamo + 24

Save this picture!
© Rafael Gamo
© Rafael Gamo

Text description provided by the architects. Casa Campanario is a family residence located in a housing development in the city of Querétaro. Having a rectangular site, restrictions by developers had an important impact on the project’s placement which required front and back free space.

Save this picture!
© Rafael Gamo
© Rafael Gamo
Save this picture!
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Rafael Gamo
© Rafael Gamo

These restrictions were taken as having a single green space where the house was to be located on top of, having a side-to-side condition. The structural project and the program on the plan were set to respect this condition, generating open space flow on the ground floor plan and major view openings on the first-floor plan where all the bedrooms are located. 

Save this picture!
© Rafael Gamo
© Rafael Gamo
Save this picture!
Upper Floor Plan
Upper Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Rafael Gamo
© Rafael Gamo

As privacy and light control is needed, a second wooden skin covers the entire facades, which contrasts with the bare concrete structure.

Save this picture!
© Rafael Gamo
© Rafael Gamo

View the complete gallery

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
PPAA Pérez Palacios Arquitectos Asociados
Office
Alfonso de la Concha Rojas
Office

Products:

Wood Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Mexico
Cite: "Campanario House / PPAA Pérez Palacios Arquitectos Asociados" [Casa campanario / PPAA Pérez Palacios Arquitectos Asociados + Alfonso de la Concha Rojas] 12 Jun 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/918817/campanario-house-ppaa-perez-palacios-arquitectos-asociados/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream