zU-Studio Creates Floating Harbor Pavilion for Amsterdam

zU-Studio Creates Floating Harbor Pavilion for Amsterdam, Courtesy of zU-Studio
Architecture practice zU-Studio has created a proposal for a floating pavilion in Amsterdam's historic shipyard. Designed atop an old Dortmunder Ship, the project was made to be a sculptural object that creates connections between cultures. The structure is inspired by Richard Serra´s sculpture in Museumplein in Amsterdam. The pavilion aims to create a unique Dutch floating experience that brings art and history together.

Courtesy of zU-Studio
Located in one of the city's upcoming areas, the project is part of a larger redevelopment for one of the world's largest shipyards. In recent years, the site has become a creative testing ground for artists, designers, architects, and engineers from around the world. The new pavilion's geometry generates different spaces interconnected with each other and opens up to the water and views of the city from the harbor. The building was made to look different from different perspectives; transparent and open from certain views, but solid and opaque from others.

Courtesy of zU-Studio
Courtesy of zU-Studio
The main idea for the pavilion was to build a space that invites people to explore. Once visitors enter the new construction, they see different spaces, divided by walls, and different roof platforms where they need to walk though to discover all the pavilion's diverse areas. An pen kitchen will be located on the old ship´s wheel house where chefs will be working and welcoming guests. The program includes a bar, five different dining areas, a central atrium and a terrace. Together, the spaces create the new floating experience as a stage for special water festivals and events.

The City Hall of Amsterdam officially approved zU-studio´s plan in Amsterdam Noord. The pavilion was designed by Javier Zubiria with ARUP and Huib Koel. Construction is expected to start in mid 2019 and finish in 2020.

About this author
Eric Baldwin
Author

Cite: Eric Baldwin. "zU-Studio Creates Floating Harbor Pavilion for Amsterdam" 21 Jun 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/918775/zu-studio-creates-floating-harbor-pavilion-for-amsterdam/> ISSN 0719-8884

