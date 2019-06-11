World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Office Buildings
  4. Taiwan
  5. Keywow Architecture
  6. 2018
  7. Richgreen Building / Keywow Architecture

Richgreen Building / Keywow Architecture

  • 23:00 - 11 June, 2019
  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Richgreen Building / Keywow Architecture
Save this picture!
Richgreen Building / Keywow Architecture, Courtesy of Keywow Architecture
Courtesy of Keywow Architecture

Courtesy of Keywow Architecture Courtesy of Keywow Architecture Courtesy of Keywow Architecture Courtesy of Keywow Architecture + 26

  • Architects

    Keywow Architecture

  • Location

    No. 9, Sec. 4, Yifeng Rd., Nantun Dist., Taichung City 408, Taiwan

  • Category

    Office Buildings

  • Lead Architects

    Kung, Jui-Chi

  • Area

    3160.99 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Engineering

    Fullsen Construction Co.,Ltd/ Kuei Shuo Electrical Co.,Ltd / Big-Stone Engineering Consultants Company

  • Landscape

    Keywow Architecture/ Mt. Hsianyang Landscape

  • Consultants

    Richeng AC/ Reflec Lighting Design/ Guang Yi Structural Engineer & Associates

  • Client

    Richgreen Corporation Limited
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
Courtesy of Keywow Architecture
Courtesy of Keywow Architecture

Text description provided by the architects. A building is not merely a place for fitting variable activities within, it also reveals the relationship between the neighborhood and the building itself. In the meantime, it shall be connected with urban development.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Keywow Architecture
Courtesy of Keywow Architecture

The project is a 9-floor office building (7 floors above ground), and is located at the southwestern side of the city near Taichung High Speed Railway Station. The area has been designated as an emerging redevelopment zone which is accessible to any location within the city.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Keywow Architecture
Courtesy of Keywow Architecture

In addition to satisfying basic functional requirements of a building, we try to fulfill architectural concepts that we always consider valuable in response to the physical environment, such as daylight access, ventilation, heat insulation and sun shading. For instance, we use vertical or horizontal sun shading variously on the building facade in consideration of climate and angle of sunlight. That is, we have different solutions dealing with sunlight that comes from different directions.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Keywow Architecture
Courtesy of Keywow Architecture

Reflecting warm subtropical climate in Taiwan, vertical and horizontal sun shading becomes the major element to form the facade of Richgreen Building. Without using sparkling tiles, the synergy between shadow, sunlight, vertical vegetation, and plain material creates unique features of the building. 

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Keywow Architecture
Courtesy of Keywow Architecture

From technical perspective, we carefully consider about the building structure and the usage of building materials. Despite the fact that the building is mainly built of reinforced concrete, we adopt other structural types such as timber and steel structure in some areas. As for surface materials, instead of using costly materials, we tend to use natural materials and materials that represent local culture, for example, natural stone, timber, cut pebble surface, and close lightly pebble surface, etc.  

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Keywow Architecture
Courtesy of Keywow Architecture

In spite of the fixed floor area ratio given, we enrich  the characteristics of Richgreen Building by locating a setback terrace on each floor. This increases not only the height of the building but also its recognizability. In addition, we widely use natural stones and native plants on landscaping since we believe they are correspondent with Richgreen Building and are able to adapt to the environment well.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Keywow Architecture
Courtesy of Keywow Architecture

Richgreen Building has a 11-meter setback from the road. Thus, there is adequate open space in front of the building. It provides pedestrians with extra place to rest and chill in busy urban area.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Keywow Architecture
Courtesy of Keywow Architecture

As for indoor space, we want to express the beauty of architecture through five human senses. We extensively utilize Lao Cypress and Japanese Cedar that both disperse light scent. We also design a planter box wall that can well absorb sunlight directly from the skylight. The planter boxes can help adjust indoor temperature and humidity; while sunlight is pouring in through the windows, the reflection from the planter boxes’ metal surface makes the wall shiny and more colorful.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Keywow Architecture
Courtesy of Keywow Architecture
Save this picture!
Courtesy of Keywow Architecture
Courtesy of Keywow Architecture

We use common elements in traditional architecture such as thin line, round corner, and removable window to design a building possesses Taiwanese features, geographically and culturally. Through the construction of Richgreen Building, we want to achieve the sense of local architectural value.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Keywow Architecture
Courtesy of Keywow Architecture

View the complete gallery

Project location

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Keywow Architecture
Office

Products:

Glass Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Offices Office buildings Taiwan
Cite: "Richgreen Building / Keywow Architecture" 11 Jun 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/918701/richgreen-building-keywow-architecture/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream