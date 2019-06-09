Pleated B Villa / bergmeisterwolf architekten

+ 19

Text description provided by the architects. In a rural setting, surrounded by farmhouses, agricultural land and woods, a house with traditional elements is located. At the same time, it has a dynamic shape with shifted slopes and folds in the roof that are also reflected in the interior spaces. However, the house retains a traditional shape like those in the surroundings.

The choice of materials also reflects this mutual relation: the exterior plaster also covers the interior of the house, while the black-brown varnished larch of the roofing is also used for the windows and door frames. The choice of wood is linked to tradition, specificity that of the surrounding farms. It can also be found in the sliding shutters that give the project a sense of privacy or, if the user decides, they can be opened to establish direct contact with the landscape.

The windows establish strong relations with the landscape using window profiles that frame it in new and unexpected perspectives and introducing recessed windows that bring the user closer to nature and immerse him in it. B house rethinks traditional openings into new dynamics. The result is a playful effect that works with proportions, perspectives and materiality.

The plans have different heights depending on the direction of the roof. Large open spaces are divided by a central element, the staircase, which organizes the house.

On the upper floor, masonry and roofing merge to reveal an unexpected three-dimensional space. A large triple height space unites the various areas of the house at one glance.The house is defined by a frame that runs along its profile enclosing an intimate space and becoming one with the surrounding landscape.