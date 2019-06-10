World
  7. Montes Housing / Héctor Solórzano

Montes Housing / Héctor Solórzano

  • 16:00 - 10 June, 2019
  • Curated by Clara Ott
Montes Housing / Héctor Solórzano
Montes Housing / Héctor Solórzano, © Rafael Palacios
© Rafael Palacios

© Rafael Palacios
Text description provided by the architects. The growth of the urban sprawl in the metropolitan area of Guadalajara, Mexico and its low density of inhabitants per square meter has contributed to environmental deterioration, economic expenses and the low quality of life of its inhabitants. Viviendas Montes is a proposal for the insertion of architecture just two kilometers away from the Historic Center of Guadalajara, designed to adapt to two separate dwellings.

© Rafael Palacios
Ground Floor Plan
© Rafael Palacios
The bet is to take advantage of the existing construction, in addition to its privileged location, due to its proximity to services and public transport. This contributes to a lower impact on the use of construction materials and encourages residents to use less private vehicles in their transfers. The design concept is initially introspective and porticado in its frontal path. Its main function is to protect homes from sunrays, dust, and urban noise.

© Rafael Palacios
In addition, the proposal considers ample natural interior lighting, with visuals abroad studied. The program includes two separate homes with two bedrooms, living room, kitchen, laundry room, two bathrooms, patio, garden, and garages. The distribution of the main spaces is oriented towards the connection with central patio and garden. The patio and garden in the two levels work at the same time as spaces of the transition of light and natural ventilation.

© Rafael Palacios
Longitudinal Section
© Rafael Palacios
Project location

About this office
Héctor Solórzano
Concrete

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Housing Mexico
Cite: "Montes Housing / Héctor Solórzano" [Viviendas Montes / Héctor Solórzano] 10 Jun 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/918638/montes-housing-hector-solorzano/> ISSN 0719-8884

