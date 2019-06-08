World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Hotels
  4. Sweden
  5. Wingardh arkitektkontor
  6. 2019
  7. Blique Hotel by Nobis / Wingardh arkitektkontor

Refurbishment in Architecture

presented by the MINI Clubman

Blique Hotel by Nobis / Wingardh arkitektkontor

  • 05:00 - 8 June, 2019
  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Blique Hotel by Nobis / Wingardh arkitektkontor
Save this picture!
Blique Hotel by Nobis / Wingardh arkitektkontor, © Bruno Ehrs
© Bruno Ehrs

© André Pihl © Bruno Ehrs © André Pihl © Bruno Ehrs + 29

  • Clients

    Nobis Hospitality Group, nobis.se

  • Landscape

    Wingårdhs

  • Lighting

    Anker & Co

  • Architects

    Sigurd Lewerentz, Alenius-Silverhielm-Åhlund

  • Architects renovation and extension

    Sweco Architects

  • Engineering

    Sweco Structures

  • Consultants

    Electro Engineering, POAB
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Bruno Ehrs
© Bruno Ehrs

Text description provided by the architects. Behind the sober building at Gävlegatan 18 in Stockholm, a mystical environment opens up. To the right stands a large building with many small windows and straight ahead is a bent one. Why all these little windows? And why this noble bend? All of it is now part of Nobis’s new hotel, Blique. The sober building facing the street, like the one on the courtyard with the many small square windows, was designed by Sigurd Lewerentz, the most ingenious individual of the twentieth century in Sweden. His radical obstinacy has now achieved mythical proportions, which only enhances the radiance of the distinctive courtyard building.

Save this picture!
© Bruno Ehrs
© Bruno Ehrs

The buildings were constructed in 1930–31 for the Philips Corporation of Sweden. The one facing the street was for offices and the one toward the courtyard a warehouse. That explains the small windows, but there are more mysteries here to be solved. Why Philips needed a warehouse strong enough to hold the country’s gold reserves for storing light bulbs, fluorescent tubes, and radios is still a mystery today. In any event, the result was a building that is powerful in every sense of the word.

Save this picture!
© Bruno Ehrs
© Bruno Ehrs

The bent building was constructed in 1990 according to designs by Alenius Silfverhielm Åhlund. Its noble bend is an echo of the Roman palaces of the late Renaissance, a complex architecture that the theory-conscious architects here gave a Nordic interpretation. Now that the complex has been converted into a hotel, a couple more floors have been added. This addition was designed by Sweco, while Wingårdhs was responsible for the metamorphosis of the complex as a whole to become a hotel.

Save this picture!
Lower floor 1.300
Lower floor 1.300
Save this picture!
Section 1.400
Section 1.400

The office building is now the hotel’s event and conference facility, while the buildings on the courtyard hold its 249 guest rooms. Their design is based on Lewerentz’s no-nonsense approach. We’ve left the concrete essentially just as we found it, and most of the additional elements are made of polished concrete or steel. The idea is that the straightforward materials make a night in the hotel an appropriately anonymous and pleasantly discreet experience, not to follow in the footsteps of the great architect. But we do just that in the installation of fluorescent tubes that adorns the entrance. It is an unabashed homage to Philips and to Lewerentz’s innovative wiring scheme for his flower stand at the East Cemetery in Malmö.

Save this picture!
© Bruno Ehrs
© Bruno Ehrs

If the rooms have a raw, austere attitude, the public areas are more cozy. In concert with modern classics from Danish and Italian furniture makers, we've also included “Boa,” a lamp Wingårdhs designed for Örsjö Lighting. The character of the former warehouse building was largely already established, so we’ve left many of the interior unchanged, including the lobby. We also left alone the wall behind the reception counter, which the architects of the bent building gave windows with divided lights in 1990—a change we appreciated enough to feature in the new design.

Save this picture!
© André Pihl
© André Pihl

But the most striking environment in Blique is still its roof deck, which offers the most stunning views in Stockholm. The experience is enhanced by the ascent from the restaurant up to the very top of the tallest building. Here we see the multi-faceted architecture of the neighborhood, from Röda Bergen, the most interesting residential area of the 1920s, to the brand-new district of Hagastaden to the north, as well as the singular block of which Blique is part. Beyond its spires and sculptures, the whole city stretches out before us.

Save this picture!
© André Pihl
© André Pihl

View the complete gallery

Project location

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Wingardh arkitektkontor
Office

Product:

Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Hospitality Architecture Hotels Refurbishment Renovation Extension Sweden
Cite: "Blique Hotel by Nobis / Wingardh arkitektkontor" 08 Jun 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/918619/blique-hotel-by-nobis-wingardh-arkitektkontor/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream