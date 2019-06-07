Dimensions.Guide Creates Online Database of Scaled Figures and Drawings

Architect Bryan Maddock created a public research database dubbed Dimensions.Guide as a comprehensive reference for dimensioned drawings. Documenting the standard measurements and sizes of everyday objects and spaces, the database was developed through the architecture practice Fantastic Offense. The guide offers resources to professional designers, students, and the public as a way to enhance global collective awareness of dimensions in everyday life.

+ 7

As the guide has been created, it is currently expanding resources as quickly as possible to expand the quality of drawings and the accuracy of its information. The long-term effort aims to support architects, interior architects/designers, artists, graphic designers, illustrators, game designers, UX designers, and anyone generally curious about the world. The Dimensions.Guide platform goes beyond other 2D block sites and offers a variety of scale designs ranging from furniture and design to plants, utensils, animals and other elements that make up the everyday.

As an online platform for better communicating spatial information, thedrawings are available to download in .dwg, .svg, and .jpg formats. CAD blocks (.dwgs) have been an industry standard since they were introduced decades ago, but CAD downloads across the internet are typically unreliable in scale, quality, and scope. To address this problem, all of the .dwg CAD blocks and drawings have been researched and drawn in-house for quality control and include Imperial and Metric scales that can be measured to confirm that any imported drawings are scaled correctly when used.

For those that have specific requests for content, you can submit requests through the database's Request Form.