Third Nature Designs New Housing Model to Address UN's Climate Goals

Danish architecture firm TREDJE NATUR has designed a new mixed-use housing project for Gladsaxe near Copenhagen. Called New Angle, the design shows how the United Nation’s SDG goals can be translated into pragmatic town houses formed in a perimeter block. The sustainable town house typology includes a tapered roof that works as a barrier for noise while opening up to the sky above.

With New Angle, the team aims to show how to build and live in sustainable ways. The project illustrates how the SDG’s can be translated into practice in the construction industry. It is estimated that the housing block represents a saving of 30-50% of the CO2 emissions, compared to a conventional construction. New Angle models an accelerated green transition in the building industry. The project handles noise and daylight by using the factors as integrated design parameters in the overall architecture and expression.

The design was made to also address the transition between business and residential purposes. The focus was on creating a safe neighborhood with good housing units and parking facilities for both existing and future needs. New Angle translates the principles behind UN’s SDG goals into practice and the result is a robust townhouse building that can be adapted to individual users. The concept is flexible and scalable and can be adjusted to meet different needs in size and home type.

New Angle shows how a new and sustainable housing typology, shaped in a perimeter block, can provide good and attractive housing conditions – inside and out. One of the main challenges of the site is traffic noise, coming from two different motorways and a ring road. While placing a conventional multi-storey building on the site may create a good shield for the noise nuisances coming from the traffic, it would consequently block the sunlight from getting into the building’s outdoor areas. With New Angle, the noise is handled without compromising on the housing and the quality of the outdoor spaces by allowing the form of the building to handle the noise.

The design of the high and special roof profile of the building shields the noise and the parking, which is established under a raised terrain beneath the building, allowing for a light open space on top. This creates a common yard in the middle with plenty of daylight. Furthermore, it creates good daylight conditions for the dwellings, with the roof’s angle allowing for integrated solar panels.

Partner in charge: Ole Schrøder

Design Team: Mette Fast, Kristina Line, Julie Lund og Nicolai Lindberg Mortensen

Team: TREDJE NATUR + MOE

