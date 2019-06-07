Fan Forest Houses / bergmeisterwolf architekten

+ 21

Text description provided by the architects. 3 houses form an ensemble, they are and act as three compositions and fan out into the landscape. the planar shifting of the surface creates directions and axes, directions of existing mountain peaks. the horizontal shifting causes the different elevation on the contour lines and thus also the different perspectives of the three compositions. at the foot of the forest, each positioned on concrete slabs, floating above the topography, above the landscape that flows underneath. the wooden gabled houses seem to become one with the forest because of their dark colour, they integrate themselves into it.

The landscape itself flows below and in between. in addition, the existence of trees in the background, the forest, encloses and takes them up. the dark colour completes the desired impression. the buildings form one unit. they play with spaces, positions and mutual proportions. the black-brown slats continue the facade over the roof, giving it a monotonous, floating character. the large cantilevered terrace is integrated and allows the inside to merge with the outside. the houses are accessed by means of a wooden bridge and a covered entrance.

In the interior, the shape of the roof remains perceptible and can be experienced. It is possible to notice the wall and roof development. the roof spikes give form and proportion. the tip strengthens again the axis in the roof and the fan-like shape. the buildings grow out of the landscape and allow the landscape to flow between them. the buildings are interdependent and reinforce each other in form, distance and positioning. structures that enter into relationship are connected by their appearance, like a unit and stand individually by themselves.