  Summerhouse at Söderöra / Tham & Videgård Arkitekter

Summerhouse at Söderöra / Tham & Videgård Arkitekter

  • 03:00 - 7 June, 2019
  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Summerhouse at Söderöra / Tham & Videgård Arkitekter
Summerhouse at Söderöra / Tham & Videgård Arkitekter, © Åke E:son Lindman / Lindman Photography
© Åke E:son Lindman / Lindman Photography

© Åke E:son Lindman / Lindman Photography

© Åke E:son Lindman / Lindman Photography
© Åke E:son Lindman / Lindman Photography

Text description provided by the architects. On a remote island in the Stockholm archipelago, this small house is built within the context and specific conditions for construction that no car access for transports result in.

© Åke E:son Lindman / Lindman Photography
© Åke E:son Lindman / Lindman Photography
Sections
Sections
© Åke E:son Lindman / Lindman Photography
© Åke E:son Lindman / Lindman Photography

Around an central open space, four small rooms for sleeping, storage and bath are placed, one in each corner. Light enters through a skylight and large glazed niches that underscores the atelier like character of the central space, as it opens up toward the sky and its green environs in 360°.

© Åke E:son Lindman / Lindman Photography
© Åke E:son Lindman / Lindman Photography
Plan
Plan
© Åke E:son Lindman / Lindman Photography
© Åke E:son Lindman / Lindman Photography

In two of the niches, the sliding glass doors are placed on the inner side to create sheltered spaces for the entrance terrace and a place for outdoor dinners. Roof and facades are finished with the same black slate bitumen standard roofing product. Interior and outdoor rooms have natural and light grey painted sawn wooden panels.

© Åke E:son Lindman / Lindman Photography
© Åke E:son Lindman / Lindman Photography

Tham & Videgård Arkitekter
Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Sweden
Cite: "Summerhouse at Söderöra / Tham & Videgård Arkitekter" 07 Jun 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/918585/summerhouse-at-soderora-tham-and-videgard-arkitekter/> ISSN 0719-8884

