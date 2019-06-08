Jade Building / FGMF Arquitetos

+ 35

Architects FGMF Arquitetos

Location R. Guarará, 316 - Jardim Paulista, São Paulo - SP, Brazil

Category Housing

Lead Architects Fernando Forte, Lourenço Gimenes, Rodrigo Marcondes Ferraz

Area 4200.0 m2

Project Year 2018

Photographs Rafaela Netto

Coordinators Ana Paula Barbosa, Gabriel Mota, Sonia Gouveia, Luciana Bacin

Collaborators Adriana Pastore, Carla Bonfante, Caroline Endo, Fabiana Kalaigian, Fernanda Veríssimo, Rodrigo de Moura, Talita Broering

Trainees Frederico Branco, Nara Diniz

Construction company Constrac Construtura e Empreendimentos

Structure and Foundations Project Alleoni Engenharia Ltda, Apoio Assessoria e Projeto de Fundações

Hydraulic and Electrical Installations Project CRIARQ Projetos e Gerenciamento, FE Projetos Elétricos

Landscaping Alex Hanazaki Paisagismo

Lighting Project ARQLUZ Arquitetura e Iluminação

Interior Design Project Marcia Kalil

Climatization and Pressurization KSG Projetos Ltda.

Heating Chaguri Consultoria, Engenharia de Projetos

Artistic Panel Fábio Flaks

Plot Area 900 m²

Start of the project 2014

Text description provided by the architects. A residential building with 4 bedroom apartments, one per floor; duplex penthouse and private gardens, with a huge balcony with permanent view.

The alternate volumes of the enveloped wooden balconies give the apartments a detachment, making them appear as independent and isolated elements.

In addition, FGMF has used materials of high durability and has as a differential the privileged view that the property will have, allowing natural lighting and ventilation, unlike the developments with small common windows even in luxury condominiums.