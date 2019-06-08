World
  7. Jade Building / FGMF Arquitetos

Jade Building / FGMF Arquitetos

  • 13:00 - 8 June, 2019
  • Curated by Matheus Pereira
  • Translated by Matheus Pereira
Jade Building / FGMF Arquitetos
Jade Building / FGMF Arquitetos, © Rafaela Netto
© Rafaela Netto

© Rafaela Netto

  • Architects

    FGMF Arquitetos

  • Location

    R. Guarará, 316 - Jardim Paulista, São Paulo - SP, Brazil

  • Category

    Housing

  • Lead Architects

    Fernando Forte, Lourenço Gimenes, Rodrigo Marcondes Ferraz

  • Area

    4200.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Rafaela Netto

  • Coordinators

    Ana Paula Barbosa, Gabriel Mota, Sonia Gouveia, Luciana Bacin

  • Collaborators

    Adriana Pastore, Carla Bonfante, Caroline Endo, Fabiana Kalaigian, Fernanda Veríssimo, Rodrigo de Moura, Talita Broering

  • Trainees

    Frederico Branco, Nara Diniz

  • Construction company

    Constrac Construtura e Empreendimentos

  • Structure and Foundations Project

    Alleoni Engenharia Ltda, Apoio Assessoria e Projeto de Fundações

  • Hydraulic and Electrical Installations Project

    CRIARQ Projetos e Gerenciamento, FE Projetos Elétricos

  • Landscaping

    Alex Hanazaki Paisagismo

  • Lighting Project

    ARQLUZ Arquitetura e Iluminação

  • Interior Design Project

    Marcia Kalil

  • Climatization and Pressurization

    KSG Projetos Ltda.

  • Heating

    Chaguri Consultoria, Engenharia de Projetos

  • Artistic Panel

    Fábio Flaks

  • Plot Area

    900 m²

  • Start of the project

    2014
© Rafaela Netto
© Rafaela Netto

Text description provided by the architects. A residential building with 4 bedroom apartments, one per floor; duplex penthouse and private gardens, with a huge balcony with permanent view.

© Rafaela Netto
© Rafaela Netto
Right Side Elevation
Right Side Elevation
© Rafaela Netto
© Rafaela Netto

The alternate volumes of the enveloped wooden balconies give the apartments a detachment, making them appear as independent and isolated elements.

© Rafaela Netto
© Rafaela Netto

In addition, FGMF has used materials of high durability and has as a differential the privileged view that the property will have, allowing natural lighting and ventilation, unlike the developments with small common windows even in luxury condominiums.

© Rafaela Netto
© Rafaela Netto

FGMF Arquitetos
