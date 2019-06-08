Jade Building / FGMF Arquitetos

-
Architects
-
LocationR. Guarará, 316 - Jardim Paulista, São Paulo - SP, Brazil
-
Category
-
Lead ArchitectsFernando Forte, Lourenço Gimenes, Rodrigo Marcondes Ferraz
-
Area4200.0 m2
-
Project Year2018
-
Photographs
-
CoordinatorsAna Paula Barbosa, Gabriel Mota, Sonia Gouveia, Luciana Bacin
-
CollaboratorsAdriana Pastore, Carla Bonfante, Caroline Endo, Fabiana Kalaigian, Fernanda Veríssimo, Rodrigo de Moura, Talita Broering
-
TraineesFrederico Branco, Nara Diniz
-
Construction companyConstrac Construtura e Empreendimentos
-
Structure and Foundations ProjectAlleoni Engenharia Ltda, Apoio Assessoria e Projeto de Fundações
-
Hydraulic and Electrical Installations ProjectCRIARQ Projetos e Gerenciamento, FE Projetos Elétricos
-
LandscapingAlex Hanazaki Paisagismo
-
Lighting ProjectARQLUZ Arquitetura e Iluminação
-
Interior Design ProjectMarcia Kalil
-
Climatization and PressurizationKSG Projetos Ltda.
-
HeatingChaguri Consultoria, Engenharia de Projetos
-
Artistic PanelFábio Flaks
-
Plot Area900 m²
-
Start of the project2014
Text description provided by the architects. A residential building with 4 bedroom apartments, one per floor; duplex penthouse and private gardens, with a huge balcony with permanent view.
The alternate volumes of the enveloped wooden balconies give the apartments a detachment, making them appear as independent and isolated elements.
In addition, FGMF has used materials of high durability and has as a differential the privileged view that the property will have, allowing natural lighting and ventilation, unlike the developments with small common windows even in luxury condominiums.