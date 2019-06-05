Blurry Venice Installation / Plastique Fantastique

+ 11

Architects Plastique Fantastique

Location Giardini della Biennale, Giazzo street, 30122 Venice VE, Italy

Category Installation

Plastique Fantastique Marco Canevacci & Yena Young

Area 212.0 m2

Project Year 2019

Text description provided by the architects. Imagine a space where neither wall nor ceiling nor floor exists. Like a city in a realm where land and water have no clear border. In this blurred dream-like space, visitors walk on water, projecting their own shadows and becoming performers and observers to each other.

Blurry Venice is a oneiric experience, where the boundaries between environment and architecture disappear. Air, water, and skyline melt together. The installation distorts the perception and creates an illusion, which turns architectural construction into an imaginary landscape.

The expanding space is squeezed by many marble "briccole" sculpted by Fabio Viale, which creates a passage on the water where people can walk through. Blurry Venice is a site-specific installation for the Venice Pavilion, Venice Art Biennale 2019.