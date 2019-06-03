World
  Genius Loci House / Gabriela Carrillo Valdez + tescala

Genius Loci House / Gabriela Carrillo Valdez + tescala

  06:00 - 3 June, 2019
  Curated by Clara Ott
Genius Loci House / Gabriela Carrillo Valdez + tescala
Genius Loci House / Gabriela Carrillo Valdez + tescala, © The Raws
© The Raws

  • Architects

    Gabriela Carrillo Valdez, tescala

  • Location

    San Pedro Garza García, Mexico

  • Category

    Houses

  • Lead Architects

    Gabriela Carrillo Valadez con T-Escala Adriana Otero Valencia Pablo Flores Cortés Santiago Jimenez Orozco

  • Design Team

    Norma Rordríguez Ruesga con Gabriela Carrillo Valadez

  • Area

    6939.92 ft2

  • Project Year

    2019

  • Photographs

    The Raws

  • Collaborators

    Andrea Montes Salas Guillermo Guzmán Hernández Nayely Hernández Ruiz Nadia Dafne de Souza Sabrihno

  • Awards

    Primer premio del 207º Tradicional Sorteo Tec del Tecnológico de Monterrey
© The Raws
© The Raws

Text description provided by the architects. Genius Loci is the spirit of nature made home. Work by Mexican architect Gabriela Carrillo, is an opportunity to rethink new ways of inhabiting portal spaces where the walls serve as separators only to a single common space that is integrated into the landscape and makes it their own in the form of a garden.

© The Raws
© The Raws
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan
© The Raws
© The Raws

This is the first prize of the 207th Traditional Sorteo Tec. With 644.74m² of construction, it has on the main floor at street level with: covered garage for 4 cars, lobby, living room, kitchen, dining room, guest bathroom, and family stay with covered terrace.

© The Raws
© The Raws
Section 01
Section 01
© The Raws
© The Raws

On the upper floor there are 3 bedrooms: the main one with dressing room, bathroom and terrace; and the two secondary with dressing room, bathroom and terrace discovered each. The roof is a floor more composed of the terrace and the largest of the house; there is a swimming lane, grill, open room and half bathroom. In the basement is the laundry room and maid's room with bathroom.

© The Raws
© The Raws

The landscape and vegetation are the main colors. Thus, the interior dominates a monochromatic range of gray and stone on textures, smooth that coexist with a sober atmosphere accompanied by exquisite details and works of art by contemporary artists.

© The Raws
© The Raws

tescala
Gabriela Carrillo Valdez
Concrete

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Mexico
Cite: "Genius Loci House / Gabriela Carrillo Valdez + tescala" [Casa Genius Loci / Gabriela Carrillo Valdez + tescala] 03 Jun 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/918255/genius-loci-house-gabriela-carrillo-valdez-plus-tescala/> ISSN 0719-8884

