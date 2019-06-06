Casa Fantini Boutique Hotel / Lissoni Associati

+ 20

Architects Lissoni Associati

Location Piazza Motta corner with Via Roma 2, 28010, Pella, (NO), Italy

Category Renovation

Lead Architects Piero LIssoni, Samuel Lorenzi, Paolo Volpato, Fabrizia Bazzana, Roberto Bericelli, Giacomo Carassale, Ilia D’Emilio, Ricardo Hernandez, Marco Guerini, Sonia Mion

Clients Blu Lago srl

Area 1218.0 m2

Project Year 2017

Photographs Giovanni Gastel

Text description provided by the architects. Situated in a special place on the shores of Orta Lake in Pella, not far from the ferry landing stage and just opposite the island of San Giulio, the CASA FANTINI boutique hotel is an architectural project from the hands of Piero Lissoni and his team at Lissoni Architettura, after an idea of Daniela Fantini, head of the eponymous company. The aim was to enhance the existing natural legacy, harmonizing the local typologies with elements linked to far off climes. Through this project, the age-old history of the place dialogues with the modernity and tradition of artisans of stone, metal and wood, making ample use of glass surfaces to provide spectacular views over the lake.

The hotel identifies itself as the key element of a hospitality experience, bringing together the architecture of Piero Lissoni and the surrounding landscape in a spirit of perfect harmony to experience even the most secluded places of the locality. Water is the common thread that links CASA FANTINI to the history, to the nature, to the area - the placid water of the lake that is forever visible and forever present, and the water of the swimming pool within the peace and tranquillity of the garden.

The hotel consists of two buildings facing the lake, one old the other new, both integrated into the surrounding landscape. The privileged relationship that the structure enjoys with the surrounding nature is already evident at the entrance, accessing the hotel through the private garden that was conceived in collaboration with the Paghera Studio, specialised in landscape design.

The garden paths in grey beola stone have been designed with a regular geometry, tempered by the softness of the Mediterranean vegetation of herbs and flowers. The swimming pool, clad in the same stone to maintain the aesthetic continuity of sober elegance, is located in a more private area of the garden. The façade of the new building is composed of thin Accoya wood slats, cut to emphasize its materic effect, and placed at regular intervals to confer a dynamic equilibrium to the external wall. The large window openings of the rooms amplify the interior spaces, carrying ones gaze to the lake and surrounding mountains.

The CASA FANTINI experience continues in the lounge, the heart of the house, with its welcoming atmosphere condusive to pauses of peaceful meditation inspired by the views of the landscape, and to sharing convivial moments with friends. In the old house, the Blu Lago bar is a connecting space, open to the inhabitants of Pella and immersed in the local identity. A place where history and design are part of the same story. The hotel is imagined as an intimate oasis, conceived for just 11 rooms in three different forms, two of which are generous suites. Piero Lissoni has chosen the natural materials of wood and stone for the interiors, in perfect equilibrium with the landscape and the spirit of the location.