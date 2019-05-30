Mindvalley Headquarters / IDEAWORKSHOP

+ 26

Mindvalley

“We spend 70% of our waking hours at work, and work today extracts from us. It makes us age, it makes us stressed. What if work could instead heal, rejuvenate and actually make you younger and healthier?”. This is Mindvalley’s take on a healthier, user-centric workspace.

Inspired by the jungle gym playscape and Gaudi’s Sagrada Familia, the new Mindvalley Creative Office in Kuala Lumpur features a multileveled workspace bathed in polychromatic light that shifts throughout the day. Designed collaboratively with IDEAWORKSHOP, the entire process began by rethinking the very concept and functions of an office and radically optimizing layouts, materials and spaces for human performance.

Deemed the “Temple of Light”, this workspace’s design is an architectural exercise on Pleochroism (an optical phenomenon in which the colour of a substance shifts when observed at different angles) and its dynamics with user experience as well as productivity. Use of 3M dichroic film across the office-wide, multilevel steel-and-glass framed structure reflects a contemporary take on Sagrada Familia’s stained glass, combined with the playfulness of a jungle gym.

Adding to the jungle gym component, this project features simple but innovative components to counteract a sedentary lifestyle, including standing desks and pull-up bars. As a workplace that values user comfort and health, hypnotherapy rooms and power nap facilities are also provided.

Composed of both quiet and contained spaces to suit user needs, complemented with plant walls, and suffused with natural, iridescent light, the workspace physically demonstrates how architecture stimulates anthropological interaction dynamics with its environment.

Serving some 80 designers, filmmakers, social media and marketing specialists, this workplace creates opportunities for inspiration, individual focus, collaboration and social interaction. A contemporary model for creative workspaces today, this project has the power to transform future workspaces and lifestyles, ultimately towards individual and collective wellbeing.