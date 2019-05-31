World
  Clubhouse Bangkok Boulevard / AplusCon Architects

Clubhouse Bangkok Boulevard / AplusCon Architects

  • 21:00 - 31 May, 2019
  • Curated by Clara Ott
Clubhouse Bangkok Boulevard / AplusCon Architects
© Rungkit Charoenwat
© Rungkit Charoenwat

© Rungkit Charoenwat

  • Clients

    SC Asset Corporation Public Co.,Ltd

  • Engineering

    EP Consultant (Thailand)

  • Landscape

    TECTONIX

  • Collaborators

    PDD SC Asset Corporation Team
    • More Specs Less Specs
© Rungkit Charoenwat
© Rungkit Charoenwat

Text description provided by the architects. This clubhouse is composed into 3 masses of building, which are slightly separated from each other. First, the parking lot is placed at the front, while the second is common lounge area placed next to parking area. And the last is fitness and facilities. The 3 Components are designed slightly curve follow the site context.

© Rungkit Charoenwat
© Rungkit Charoenwat

Entrance is formed by the Continued Roof between parking and main building, gives an impressive opening and transfer to a widen and over-Scale space when entering the Common lounge area.

© Rungkit Charoenwat
© Rungkit Charoenwat

The main staircase between the 2-major buildings conveys the vertical circulation up to the Fitness and other facilities. Form of the major buildings are curvy triangles, high ceiling space and slightly shifted away from each other. Yet, they are connected to the open-air staircase provides flowing of natural ventilation.

Plan 01
Plan 01
Sections
Sections

In addition, it is covered with an exposed structure skylight roof, bringing dramatic light with shade and shadow during the day. Fitness area is located on the second floor. This function has been elevated, in order to make people who exercising perceive the scenery through swimming pool among the pine trees.

© Rungkit Charoenwat
© Rungkit Charoenwat

Modern Nordic, an aspired key word from Housing Estate. The Nordic interpretation toward modern contemporary, Man-made environment is inspired from pine trees which exist in all over Northern European forests.

© Rungkit Charoenwat
© Rungkit Charoenwat

The triangle organic shape has derived from the tip of Pine Tree. This attractive and simply powerful character of triangular shape has brought to main concept of the project. Several of triangle steel structure, duplicating from one to another side, creates an exciting space. It is unusually high and vast at the base. It has been relayed to secure and stable to human perception.

© Rungkit Charoenwat
© Rungkit Charoenwat

An additional idea is to perceive the structure members come to aesthetic. They present masculine character, yet, have been used to support their own structure. Another word, says this unique clubhouse space underneath the roof genuinely reflect engineering and architectural design. It also has formed and integrated Landscape element with pine trees as main environment.

© Rungkit Charoenwat
© Rungkit Charoenwat

Project location

AplusCon Architects
Cite: "Clubhouse Bangkok Boulevard / AplusCon Architects" 31 May 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/918026/clubhouse-bangkok-boulevard-apluscon-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

