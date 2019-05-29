World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Chapel
  4. Brazil
  5. João Diniz Arquitetura
  6. 2018
  7. Chapel in Lagoa Santa/ João Diniz Arquitetura

Chapel in Lagoa Santa/ João Diniz Arquitetura

Chapel in Lagoa Santa/ João Diniz Arquitetura
Chapel in Lagoa Santa/ João Diniz Arquitetura, © Marcílio Gazzinelli
© Marcílio Gazzinelli

  • Architects

    João Diniz Arquitetura

  • Location

    Lagoa Santa, State of Minas Gerais, 33400-000, Brazil

  • Category

    Chapel

  • Lead Architect

    João A. V. Diniz

  • Design Team

    Priscila Garcia, Joao Pedro Torres, José Luis Baccarini, Isabel Diniz, Jessica Neves, Rosimeire Brandão, Clarissa Barreto Fascio, Cristiana Fonseca

  • Área

    482.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Marcílio Gazzinelli

  • Complementary Projects

    Globo Engenharia e Arquitetura Ltda

  • Structure

    Fábio Marquezin eng., Fernanda Milcent eng

  • Sewage / Hidraulic / Fire Protection

    Renata Brito Mota Lauria eng

  • Electrical

    Roberto J. Trigo Boente eng, Francisco Assis G. Sacramento eng.

  • Climatization

    Mário Sérgio P. de Almeida eng
© Marcílio Gazzinelli
Text description provided by the architects. The chapel is built on the campus of ‘CIAAR: Center for Integration and Improvement of Aeronautics, where people from different university backgrounds train to serve as officers, working in their respective professions. The urbanistic plan for the complex, and its 22 buildings, was done by João Diniz Arquitetura, and the chapel is there as one of the places that can be frequented by the neighboring communities. 

© Marcílio Gazzinelli
North Facade. Image © Marcílio Gazzinelli
© Marcílio Gazzinelli
The building is implanted on the east-west axis with blind facades for these two hot orientations. The transparent glass plans appear on the north façades, where sun light and heat are protected by the slab over the access ramp; and south façade which almost not touched by the sun. Transverse lighting and ventilation openings appear on the uneven floors and ceilings. This will ensure the comfort inside the building, the natural light and the views of the surroundings.  

© Marcílio Gazzinelli
The idea is that the space of the chapel is conformed by two continuous and curved plans in concrete, which define floor, walls and roof. Those surfaces are integrated generating the two sectors of the project: the public sector with its ramp floor where the public stays, and the altar and sacristy on the highest level.  This integrated differentiation of spaces, through the meeting of these two infinite like surfaces, suggests the fusion of human and spiritual attributes to the building, as a constructed metaphor for the union of life and eternity.

© Marcílio Gazzinelli
Cite: "Chapel in Lagoa Santa/ João Diniz Arquitetura" [Capela em Lagoa Santa / João Diniz Arquitetura] 29 May 2019. ArchDaily. (Trans. María Francisca González) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/918019/chapel-in-lagoa-santa-joao-diniz-arquitetura/> ISSN 0719-8884

