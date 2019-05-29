World
  7. Boulevard Piedra Roja / BL Arquitectos

Boulevard Piedra Roja / BL Arquitectos

  • 12:00 - 29 May, 2019
  • Curated by Martita Vial
Boulevard Piedra Roja / BL Arquitectos
Boulevard Piedra Roja / BL Arquitectos, © Juan Francisco Vargas
© Juan Francisco Vargas

  • Project Management

    Javiera Sandoval

  • Construction

    Axis Desarrollos Constructivos

  • Structural Engineering

    Rodrigo Concha

  • Ilumination

    Oriana Ponzini
© Juan Francisco Vargas
Text description provided by the architects. Boulevard Piedra Roja is a Mixed-Use project located in the area of ​​Laguna de Piedra Roja, Chicureo, Colina. The project considers a supermarket, stores and a 4-story office building.

© Juan Francisco Vargas
The area where the project is located is distinguished by the use of stone and wood. Given the surroundings, the project defines a strong image of the wood as finish in the facades of two areas: the stores and office floors.

© Juan Francisco Vargas
The building is designed with the three upper floors in different enclosed spaces with windows in anthracite aluminum mullions. As a second skin, a module was projected on aluminum frame of the same color of the window mullions, and bamboo slats on the four sides. The slats were tinted with a dark tone to avoid the contrast with the aluminum mullions.

Second Level Plan
Second Level Plan

The excessive lightness inside the workspace was controlled with the lattices, generating different densities depending on the orientation of each facade; being denser towards the North, medium dense on the East and West sides, and less dense on the South face. With this facade solution, the project results with a friendly finish to the environment and a different lightning effect with the interior light at sunset and at night.

© Juan Francisco Vargas
The outer corridors of the shopping center are set under a deck of wooden beams with steel pillars. This, in addition to the oak finish of the stores, results in harmony with the project´s context.

© Juan Francisco Vargas
Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Mixed Use Architecture Commercial Architecture Chile
Cite: "Boulevard Piedra Roja / BL Arquitectos" [Boulevard Piedra Roja / BL Arquitectos] 29 May 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/918013/boulevard-piedra-roja-bl-arquitectos/> ISSN 0719-8884

