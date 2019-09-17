World
  Bosque Refuge / Bruno Zaitter arquiteto

Bosque Refuge / Bruno Zaitter arquiteto

  16:00 - 17 September, 2019
  • Curated by Matheus Pereira
Bosque Refuge / Bruno Zaitter arquiteto
© Sergio Mendonça Jr.
© Ale Carnieri
Text description provided by the architects. This project is part of the accommodation group of a hotel in the municipality of Balsa Nova in southern Brazil. Implanted about 200 meters from a geological fault where it is possible to see great part of the “Serra do Mar”, the Bosque Refuge is attached to an arboreal massif of native Atlantic forest. Surrounded by important natural elements, the project opens to nature by two large glass planes, characterizing it as a link between nature and the man-made refuge.

© Sergio Mendonça Jr.
Plan
Plan
© Ale Carnieri
The outer connection - nature - and interior - refuge - forms the main inducing element of the design process of the refuge. The concept of causing minimal impact to the natural environment made it possible to reach the formal architectural party where the purity of the right angles of volumetry and the façades with few elements further value the living and dynamic atmosphere of the environment.

© Sergio Mendonça Jr.
In addition to the search for formal protagonism to the surrounding nature, structurally the project relies on the reuse of a maritime container of 12 meters in length as the main structure. For the secondary structure, the precast metal was used, and finally, the wood to form both the access deck to the refuge and the deck for the contemplation of the landscape.

© Sergio Mendonça Jr.
Wood is also used as the main finishing material. In the east facade, it is shown sovereign by boards of pinus pinned in the vertical direction. From the inner side, the wood leads the user to comfort by its natural texture on the floor, ceiling and furniture.

© Bruno Zaitter
It is internally that the project emphasizes its dynamic side. The functionality presents itself having the bath room as the only isolated space within that refuge. All the rest forms a free plan possible to organize the sleeping, eating and socializing areas according to the logistics and user need.

© Sergio Mendonça Jr.
Cite: "Bosque Refuge / Bruno Zaitter arquiteto" [Refúgio do Bosque / Bruno Zaitter arquiteto] 17 Sep 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/917936/bosque-refuge-bruno-zaitter-arquiteto/> ISSN 0719-8884

