Powerhouse Company's Loop of Wisdom Begins Construction

Construction has begun on the Loop of Wisdom in Chengdu, China, designed by Powerhouse Company. The red, walkable, curvy roof follows the landscape and twists through a lush, vivid park, promoting themes of health and beauty. The scheme will house the Exhibition and Reception Centers for the surrounding Unis Chip City masterplan, founded on the principles of people, nature, and technology.

+ 5

The Loop of Wisdom links the two centers in one freestanding structure, forming a single red ribbon designed to act in harmony with its surrounding. The exhibition center will allow guests to attend technology and cultural events while enjoying hilltop views of the masterplanned city, while the Reception Center will showcase models of the masterplan.

As the capital of southwest China, Chengdu has seen intense growth in the past decade due to an influx of international tech companies. The masterplanned city therefore seeks to manage the region’s growth through environmental protections such as sustainable development goals along with a welcoming environment for new technology and innovation.

The design team has also taken future use of the building into strong consideration. In the near future, the scheme will be transformed into a school sports facility, with the center of the loop becoming an Olympic-size running track, and the exhibition center becoming a Sports Center with basketball court.

The scheme is expected to be completed in September 2019.

News via: Powerhouse Company

Location: Chengdu, China

Size: 5000m2

Typology: Exhibition and Reception Center

Period: February - September 2019

Status: Under Construction

Client: Uni Hiku Group

Architect: Powerhouse Company

Partner in charge: Stijn Kemper

Project architect: Niels Baljet

