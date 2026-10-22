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Hangzhou Vanke Times Commune / DAGA Architects

Hangzhou Vanke Times Commune / DAGA Architects - Image 2 of 15Hangzhou Vanke Times Commune / DAGA Architects - Image 3 of 15Hangzhou Vanke Times Commune / DAGA Architects - Image 4 of 15Hangzhou Vanke Times Commune / DAGA Architects - Image 5 of 15Hangzhou Vanke Times Commune / DAGA Architects - More Images+ 10

Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang

Offices Interiors, Interior Design
Hangzhou, China
  • Architects: DAGA Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  1000
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2018
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Wu Tou, w.n_t
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  EGGER, CSG, Hebeixinya
Hangzhou Vanke Times Commune / DAGA Architects - Image 3 of 15
Atrium rest area. Image © Wu Tou, w.n_t
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WoodGlass

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Cite: "Hangzhou Vanke Times Commune / DAGA Architects" 22 Oct 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/917840/hangzhou-vanke-times-commune-daga-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

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Atrium view. Image © Wu Tou, w.n_t

杭州万科时代公社  / 大观建筑设计

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