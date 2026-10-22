Hangzhou Vanke Times Commune / DAGA Architects

Atrium view. Image © Wu Tou, w.n_t+ 10 Curated by 韩爽 - HAN ShuangOffices Interiors, Interior Design•Hangzhou, China Architects: DAGA Architects Area Area of this architecture project Area: 1000 m² Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2018 Photographs Photographs:Wu Tou, w.n_t Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: EGGER, CSG, Hebeixinya Products translation missing: en-US.post.svg.material_description Atrium rest area. Image © Wu Tou, w.n_t