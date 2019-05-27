RZB House / Carrier and Postmus Architects

+ 35

Text description provided by the architects. Located near one of Perth’s ‘necklaced’ wetland lakes, the architectural and integrated landscape design reflects the ambitious brief of both the client and architect: to provide a house that registers climate and environment and to be crafted for their personalities and ethical sensibilities.

RZB house (Red Zephyr Blue) reflects the surrounding environment; with the design mediating the heat (red) and cool (blue) by allowing natural breezes of the area (Zephyr) for liveability. Louvered bookends to the house and a thermal chimney allow the clients to adjust to season and time of day. Inwardly, the house gathers around a series of living ponds working as breeze activated evaporative coolers, whilst its upper floors open to mature tree canopies and the park beyond.

Sculpted ceilings mirror the morning and afternoon sunlight and become awash into the night with a warm glow from concealed uplighters. The design has been crafted as a couple’s home for an avid music lover and a talented artist with a shared love for Perth’s natural environment. Endemic Solya and Kennedia plantings will climb the decorative trellis to become its landscaped street address, with more native plantings enclosing and layering the house’s stone and brickwork base.

A private music room has been designed aesthetically and acoustically to encase existing collections of music and an extensive collection of solid bookshelves. Located above, the artist studio distinctly belongs to the outside world, with its terrace opening out to the streetscape and a paneled shutter a playful reminder of its connection to inside living spaces.

The kitchen occupies the center of the house and is surrounded by an open layering of dining, shaded terraces, pond, gardens and summer gazebo spaces. The couple loves to welcome their family and friends to share all of the living spaces and gardens.

Design considerations have included the omission of any air-conditioning from the house, the use of featured and patterned brickwork and stone, radiant heating, minimal down-lighting, ethically sourced timbers, endemic plantings + productive gardens, rain (25,000L) and solar collection. The house achieves a 6.8-star rating and uses only passive cooling. RZB House is a place for rest, sharing and the welcome of friends, zephyr breezes and the local red +blue dragonflies.