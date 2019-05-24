A Green Vision for Finland in 2070

Save this picture! © Emmi Keskisarja & Janne Teräsvirta Arkkitehtitoimisto & Company

Emmi Keskisarja & Janne Teräsvirta Arkkitehtitoimisto & Company Architects have designed a futuristic green vision for an island in Finland. Titled “Emerald Envisioning for Luonnonmaa 2070,” the scheme is set on Luonnonmaa island on the Finnish West archipelago coast, close to the city of Turku. The vision for the island is one where climate change and biodiversity decline are combated through a reimagination of the urban connection with nature.

+ 9

Save this picture! © Emmi Keskisarja & Janne Teräsvirta Arkkitehtitoimisto & Company

The island of Luonnonmaa is half the size of Manhattan and is home to just 2000 people. Defined by its clean Nordic nature and undulating farm landscape, the island’s way of life is however challenged by a loss of biodiversity and the onset of climate change, similar to urban and rural areas around the world.

Save this picture! © Emmi Keskisarja & Janne Teräsvirta Arkkitehtitoimisto & Company

As the island grows in population, the team have imagined a vision where urban growth provides more opportunity for nature, through means of transportation, work, and food and energy production. Defined by a clean Nordic vernacular, the vision for 2070 embeds crisp, minimal typologies within the natural landscape, in a method both distinct and respectful. A redesign of the island’s agriculture is also included, where a densified system allows space for the reforestation of the island.

Save this picture! © Emmi Keskisarja & Janne Teräsvirta Arkkitehtitoimisto & Company

Local inhabitants, politicians, and planners supported by consulting futurologists and architects committed to a co-creative process to suggest a vision of the future, asking: Can the future be both sustainable and desirable? Could we build more to accommodate human needs, while (counter-intuitively) producing more opportunities for nature around us?

- Emmi Keskisarja & Janne Teräsvirta Arkkitehtitoimisto & Company Architects

Save this picture! © Emmi Keskisarja & Janne Teräsvirta Arkkitehtitoimisto & Company

News via: Emmi Keskisarja & Janne Teräsvirta Arkkitehtitoimisto & Company Architects