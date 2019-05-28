World
Xing Kiln Museum / YCA

  28 May, 2019
  Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Xing Kiln Museum / YCA
exterior. Image © He Chen
  • Architects

    YCA

  • Location

    Jingtai, Hebei, China

  • Category

    Museum

  • Design Team

    Yanchuan Liu, Xiaowei Tong, Jie Yang, Jianlong Ma, Zizhuang Zheng, Yuanchen Wei, Yali

  • Area

    10890.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    He Chen

  • Project Management

    Yiqiang Meng

  • Construction drawing design

    Zhongxu Planning & Architecture Design

  • Interior Design

    Ruihe Engineering Design

  • Animation

    Frank Jiang

  • Client

    Neiqiu Tourist Administration
exterior. Image © He Chen
Text description provided by the architects. Xing white porcelain is an important part in the history of Chinese porcelain development. Its invention and production broke the situation that celadon dominated the world since the Shang Dynasty, andopened up the famous "Celadon South & White North" phenomenon in the history of Chinese ceramics.

birdview. Image © He Chen
birdview. Image © He Chen
top view. Image © He Chen
top view. Image © He Chen

With theacknowledgement of the Xing Kiln Ruins in 2012, to design and build a museum displaying Xing porcelain culture has become an inevitable choice for local government.

analysis diagram
analysis diagram
exterior. Image © He Chen
exterior. Image © He Chen

Internal research, office space and equipment rooms are like a wall that separates the museum from the messy everyday environment of surrounding farmlands and low-dilapidated buildings; inside the wall is an open gallery that surrounds a pool elevated from the ground; the exhibition space open to public is like seven pieces of rustic porcelain floating above the water; below the pool is a continuous space containing the entrance and main exhibition hall; symmetrical but plausible wide steps connect the ring gallery, pool and square on the north side.

exterior. Image © He Chen
exterior. Image © He Chen
exterior. Image © He Chen
exterior. Image © He Chen

Porcelain showrooms and corresponding ancillary facilities vary in size. In order to bring them together as a whole, circle packing algorithm is used in the design as geometric control diagrams.

interior. Image © He Chen
interior. Image © He Chen

Visitors walking along the square open gallery, wherever they are, will be attracted by the bowl-shaped forms in the middle. During the summer walk, they can appreciate the ripples of light reflected from the clear water at the bottom of the curved outer wall; in the winter, the warm sunlight will freeze the most beautiful moments.

interior. Image © He Chen
interior. Image © He Chen
interior. Image © He Chen
interior. Image © He Chen

Xing Porcelain originated in Sui dynasty, and flourished in Tang dynasty. The Great Tang Empire’s vigor and the simplicity of the square and the circle must be related somehow. How to use square and circle in contemporary times? This is our thinking and answer.

exterior. Image © He Chen
exterior. Image © He Chen

YCA
YCA
Office

