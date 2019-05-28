Xing Kiln Museum / YCA

+ 45

Architects YCA

Location Jingtai, Hebei, China

Category Museum

Design Team Yanchuan Liu, Xiaowei Tong, Jie Yang, Jianlong Ma, Zizhuang Zheng, Yuanchen Wei, Yali

Area 10890.0 m2

Project Year 2017

Photographs He Chen

Project Management Yiqiang Meng

Construction drawing design Zhongxu Planning & Architecture Design

Interior Design Ruihe Engineering Design

Manufacturers Loading...

Animation Frank Jiang

Client Neiqiu Tourist Administration More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Xing white porcelain is an important part in the history of Chinese porcelain development. Its invention and production broke the situation that celadon dominated the world since the Shang Dynasty, andopened up the famous "Celadon South & White North" phenomenon in the history of Chinese ceramics.

With theacknowledgement of the Xing Kiln Ruins in 2012, to design and build a museum displaying Xing porcelain culture has become an inevitable choice for local government.

Internal research, office space and equipment rooms are like a wall that separates the museum from the messy everyday environment of surrounding farmlands and low-dilapidated buildings; inside the wall is an open gallery that surrounds a pool elevated from the ground; the exhibition space open to public is like seven pieces of rustic porcelain floating above the water; below the pool is a continuous space containing the entrance and main exhibition hall; symmetrical but plausible wide steps connect the ring gallery, pool and square on the north side.

Porcelain showrooms and corresponding ancillary facilities vary in size. In order to bring them together as a whole, circle packing algorithm is used in the design as geometric control diagrams.

Visitors walking along the square open gallery, wherever they are, will be attracted by the bowl-shaped forms in the middle. During the summer walk, they can appreciate the ripples of light reflected from the clear water at the bottom of the curved outer wall; in the winter, the warm sunlight will freeze the most beautiful moments.

Xing Porcelain originated in Sui dynasty, and flourished in Tang dynasty. The Great Tang Empire’s vigor and the simplicity of the square and the circle must be related somehow. How to use square and circle in contemporary times? This is our thinking and answer.