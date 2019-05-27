Factory Restaurant / 4 Lados.AU

+ 49

Architects 4Lados.au

Location Aracaju, Sergipe, Brazil

Category Restaurant

Responsible Architects Daniel Almeida, Romulo Sandes.

Project Team Daniel Almeida, Romulo Sandes, Vivian Madureira, Jéssica Dória, Wendel Carvalho, Ingrid Maria Lima.

Landscaping Natura Paisagismo

Area 796.5 ft2

Project Year 2018

Photographs Filippe Araujo

Manufacturers Loading...

Text description provided by the architects. A kitchen specialized in Italian food located in a commercial building with approximately 34 m² and by that time, with few places available, needed an expansion to a new room of approximately 40 m² in useful area, which was add into the project to improve the reception of customers.

The sidewalk was the starting point to the integration concept between the outdoor and indoor of the new hall. The guillotine aluminum windows with corrugated glass open to the both sides of the civil work invite the natural breeze coming from the Beira Mar Avenue. A suspended bench in masonry, covered by 5x5cm of white ceramic, was built on the axis of one of the windows, creating a better dynamism in the use of space.

The counter is the heart of the hall, made of masonry and covered with the same ceramic as the bench. A central table made of a carbon steel sheet was drawn to improve the room connecting itself with a column of 60 cm in diameter.

The deconstructed wall of the “Fábrica” represents the factory atmosphere, as well as the furniture (tables, shelf and cupboard) made of carbon steel sheets. The burnt cement is present on the outside walls and the ceiling lining was made with zinc tiles to bring up the sheds and factories elements into the environment.