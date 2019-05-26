Coffee Bar in Cáceress / Picado de Blas

+ 20

Clients Junta de Extremadura

Engineering Poyecta ingienería

Landscape Picado de Blas

Collaborators Carlos Díaz Monis y Sofía Fernández Juan

Text description provided by the architects. This project is part of an approach to reorganize the Sports City of Cáceres planned by the Junta de Extremadura. This is a first small actuation focused on the garden and the café-bar by the pool. This global vision of the Sports City is undertaken from a landscape point of view, in order to give a uniform atmosphere to all buildings.

The awning is divided with the structure and invades part of the green area. Being able to be manually opened or closed by sectors, causes an easy and interactive relation with the users. Its intense yellow color is surprisingly integrated in the autumn, with the leaves of the poplars and fig trees of the green area while in summer, its color - complementary to the blue sky - generates a playful and pleasant sensation, creating high color contrasts.

To carry out this new intervention, the land is modified and hollowed while a rectangular constructed block is added hosting a small kitchen. A threshold to shade the table area of the bar will be located kilter from the previous one. All of it will be encompassed by a sustainable landscape project, in order to cause the minimum impact in the current garden, and to ensure the maximum integration of the building in the environment.

The lands from the excavation are reused for the planting of the garden. The species used ensure the direct views from the pool to the café-bar. The vegetal species selected are native and with low maintenance, based on sustainable values. The project also maintains all the existing vegetation in the surroundings, giving shelter and shade to the swimmers which will not be protected under the large threshold.