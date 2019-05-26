World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Bar
  4. Spain
  5. Picado de Blas
  6. 2019
  7. Coffee Bar in Cáceress / Picado de Blas

Coffee Bar in Cáceress / Picado de Blas

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Coffee Bar in Cáceress / Picado de Blas
Save this picture!
Coffee Bar in Cáceress / Picado de Blas, © Amores Pictures
© Amores Pictures

© Amores Pictures © Amores Pictures © Amores Pictures © Amores Pictures + 20

  • Architects

    Picado de Blas

  • Location

    S/N, Av. el Brocense, 10002 Cáceres, Spain

  • Category

    Coffee Shop

  • Lead Architects

    Rubén Picado y María José de Blas

  • Area

    185.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2019

  • Photographs

    Amores Pictures

  • Clients

    Junta de Extremadura

  • Engineering

    Poyecta ingienería

  • Landscape

    Picado de Blas

  • Collaborators

    Carlos Díaz Monis y Sofía Fernández Juan
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Amores Pictures
© Amores Pictures

Text description provided by the architects. This project is part of an approach to reorganize the Sports City of Cáceres planned by the Junta de Extremadura. This is a first small actuation focused on the garden and the café-bar by the pool.  This global vision of the Sports City is undertaken from a landscape point of view, in order to give a uniform atmosphere to all buildings. 

Save this picture!
© Amores Pictures
© Amores Pictures
Save this picture!
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Amores Pictures
© Amores Pictures

The awning is divided with the structure and invades part of the green area. Being able to be manually opened or closed by sectors, causes an easy and interactive relation with the users. Its intense yellow color is surprisingly integrated in the autumn, with the leaves of the poplars and fig trees of the green area while in summer, its color - complementary to the blue sky - generates a playful and pleasant sensation, creating high color contrasts.

Save this picture!
© Amores Pictures
© Amores Pictures

To carry out this new intervention, the land is modified and hollowed while a rectangular constructed block is added hosting a small kitchen. A threshold to shade the table area of the bar will be located kilter from the previous one. All of it will be encompassed by a sustainable landscape project, in order to cause the minimum impact in the current garden, and to ensure the maximum integration of the building in the environment.

Save this picture!
© Amores Pictures
© Amores Pictures

The lands from the excavation are reused for the planting of the garden. The species used ensure the direct views from the pool to the café-bar. The vegetal species selected are native and with low maintenance, based on sustainable values. The project also maintains all the existing vegetation in the surroundings, giving shelter and shade to the swimmers which will not be protected under the large threshold. 

Save this picture!
© Amores Pictures
© Amores Pictures
Save this picture!
Site plan
Site plan
Save this picture!
© Amores Pictures
© Amores Pictures

Save this picture!
© Amores Pictures
© Amores Pictures

View the complete gallery

Project location

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Picado de Blas
Office

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Hospitality Architecture Restaurants & Bars Bar Coffee Shop Spain
Cite: "Coffee Bar in Cáceress / Picado de Blas" [Café-Bar en Cáceres / Picado de Blas] 26 May 2019. ArchDaily. (Trans. María Francisca González) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/917673/coffee-bar-in-caceress-picado-de-blas/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream