World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Hospitality Architecture
  4. Spain
  5. Picado - De Blas Arquitectos
  6. 2017
  7. La Arboleda Community Center / Picado - De Blas Arquitectos

La Arboleda Community Center / Picado - De Blas Arquitectos

  • 08:00 - 22 May, 2019
  • Curated by Clara Ott
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
La Arboleda Community Center / Picado - De Blas Arquitectos
Save this picture!
La Arboleda Community Center / Picado - De Blas Arquitectos, © Eugeni Pons
© Eugeni Pons

  • Design Team

    Picado de Blas

  • Clients

    Francis Paniego. Hotel Echaurren

  • Engineering

    Ollora (aire acondicionado y fontanería)

  • Landscaping

    Picado de Blas

  • Collaborators

    Alberto Amores, Carlos Díaz-Monís, Sofía Fernández Juan, Laura Gutiérrez de Carlos y Yong Li
Save this picture!
© Eugeni Pons
© Eugeni Pons

Text description provided by the architects. The Camino de Santiago runs through the valley and village of Ezcaray, an enclave that has a great natural heritage and one of the most interesting sets of popular architecture in La Rioja. Inevitably his “genius loci” is the key of the process of this project.

Save this picture!
© Eugeni Pons
© Eugeni Pons
Save this picture!
Save this picture!
© Eugeni Pons
© Eugeni Pons

This project set in the grove that all of us has in memory, through the film by Victor Erice, “El Sur”. The entire soothing team settled in the Echaurren 35 years ago and the grove that gives its name to the project remains exactly the same, as if the time had not passed.

Save this picture!
© Eugeni Pons
© Eugeni Pons

There is a sustainable response to the sporadic use of various events. Initially we think of “nomadic” textile systems, but the place requires a more stable approach to the inclemencies of strong winds, heavy snowfalls and intense cold, so not only is shade necessary on hot days, but also strong environmental protection.

Save this picture!
© Eugeni Pons
© Eugeni Pons
Save this picture!
Save this picture!
© Eugeni Pons
© Eugeni Pons

The construction with “light” techniques takes technical advances of the industry with a modular system of self-supporting panels of galvanized steel. On the other hand, it incorporates a sustainable material: the wood with PEFC certificated (Gabarró) wrapping the facades with a threshold, becoming camouflaged with the environment of the garden.

Save this picture!
Save this picture!
© Eugeni Pons
© Eugeni Pons

There were only four months to build it. Our systems weighed eight times less than a traditional one, which made the project sustainable.

It is a landscaping intervention: the control of the near views and the horizon, are determining to get the right atmosphere. Native species with low maintenance has been selected. The territory, being the only element that remains in time, is incorporated into the ecological thinking of the project.

The strategy of reducing the scale of the whole intervention, is defined by a sequence of small pieces comparable to the rural domestic landscape. Francis Paniego’s kitchen, refrigerating rooms, lockers and toilets, add 173m2. 

Save this picture!
© Eugeni Pons
© Eugeni Pons
Save this picture!
Save this picture!
© Eugeni Pons
© Eugeni Pons

The largest piece is a diaphanous Pavilion with 325 m2: a space that can be open completely to the exterior, in order to enhance the environment.

The social strategy incorporates local workers, industry and craftwork of the surroundings.

Save this picture!
© Eugeni Pons
© Eugeni Pons

The severity of the construction is complemented with the wood lattices and the garden, thought as a live element that will invade with natural laws every piece.

The mediation of the landscape design with the architectural scheme allows time to complete its integration into “la arboleda del sur”.

View the complete gallery

Project location

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Picado - De Blas Arquitectos
Office

Product:

Wood

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Hospitality Architecture Spain
Cite: "La Arboleda Community Center / Picado - De Blas Arquitectos" [Centro de eventos la arboleda del Sur / Picado - De Blas Arquitectos] 22 May 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/917476/la-arboleda-community-center-picado-de-blas-arquitectos/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream